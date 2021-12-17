Voyager 2021 media awards
Boxing: David Nyika ready to show adjustments for professional ranks against Anthony Carpin

4 minutes to read
David Nyika will have his second professional bout this weekend. Photo / Matchroom Boxing

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

David Nyika is finding out that the more you learn, the more you realise perhaps you don't know as much as you think you do.

After a stunning amateur career including two Commonwealth Games gold

