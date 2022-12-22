David Light will fight for the WBO cruiserweight title in March. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi boxer David Light will get his opportunity at a world title in March, with the WBO confirming the date for his challenge against the organisation’s world champion Lawrence Okolie.

Light will challenge Okolie on March 12 (NZT) in London, with the two sides reaching an agreement earlier this week. A venue is yet to be announced, but the bout will be promoted by Boxxer.

The bout falls near the ideal time for Light, who indicated to the Herald earlier this month he was hopeful of getting his shot at Okolie’s title in “late March or early April” after a busy year in 2022.

🤜 @Boxxer | @Lawrence_tko pic.twitter.com/v87hlp7ZlG — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 22, 2022

The 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, nicknamed the Great White, made a major splash in his return to the ring from an 16-month absence, travelling to the United States to take on top prospect Anthony Martinez, who at the time was ranked No14 in the WBO world rankings. Light needed less than a round to get the job done and announce his return.

He was back in action in October, crossing the ditch to meet Vikas Singh in Newcastle when he put his Indian counterpart away with a body shot in the second round.

Keeping the momentum rolling, Light fought less than two months later in a clash of top-10 fighters against American Brandon Glanton; the WBO adding the stipulation that the winner would become the new mandatory challenger to Okolie’s throne.

Both men went into the clash without a loss on their records and it was a back-and-forth affair in Florida, with Light winning a split decision against the hometown fighter to establish himself as the next man in line.

Okolie welcomed his new challenger soon about the bout, addressing Light both directly and indirectly on social media. The champion has since made reference to Light on Instagram in his training footage, with one clip showing Okolie going through a workout in the weights room with a picture of Light having his hand raised nearby.

I have a feeling this is gonna be one of my toughest fights. Gotta be ready for whatever. — Lawrence Okolie (@Lawrence_tko) December 14, 2022

It will be another case of two unbeaten fighters squaring off, with Okolie having won all 18 of his professional bouts (14 KO) and Light with an unblemished 20-0 record (12 KO).

“It’s what we’ve been aiming for for years, but it’s kind of surreal when you realise you’re finally knocking on the door,” Light told the Herald of earning a world title shot earlier this month.

“It all just happens very quickly, the thing you’ve been working towards forever, so it’s kind of a weird feeling.”



