Andrei Mikhailovich is currently ranked No12 in the world by the WBO. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Andrei Mikhailovich has announced his arrival as New Zealand boxing's next star.

It has taken a decade of hard graft, but the 24-year-old boxer is where he wants to be – ranked the No 12 middleweight in the world by the World Boxing Organisation.

Mikhailovich's rise into the world rankings has been a work in progress for some time. The Russian-born Aucklander is unbeaten in 18 bouts since debuting in the professional ranks in 2018, but as has been the case for many athletes, his progression was slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is one of just three Kiwi men to hold a place in the rankings of any of the four major promotions, alongside heavyweight Joseph Parker (2 WBO, 3 WBC, 11 WBA) and cruiserweight David Light (8 WBO, 11 IBF).

Mikhailovich burst into the eye of the wider public in June 2021 when he stopped Australian Alex Hanan in the second round. In a sport where single moments can make a major difference, Mikhailovich didn't waste his. After Hanan had trash talked Mikhailovich at the press conference, it was Mikhailovich who had the final word, with his knockout win going viral on social media.

While it saw him gain some traction, Mikhailovich says it was an important moment as he was able to show exactly what he was about.

"It was important for me because inwardly I showed maturity, I showed discipline, and I showed honour," Mikhailovich reflects. "I respect boxing and I didn't do anything outside of the realms of boxing. Of course, I talked a little bit of smack as well, but I was honourable and fought well.

"It was nice to know that even on a big occasion when someone's being a muppet and all that, I rose to the occasion. That's one of my best attributes – under the lights, I perform to the best. The bigger the audience, the bigger the TV, that's when I perform at my best."

In two bouts since, Mikhailovich has stopped King Davidson (round 1) and Ernesto Espana (round 2). Both fighters had records of 20 or more wins to just three losses.

It was the bout against Espana that ultimately launched Mikhailovich into the rankings – the latest accolade in what he believes will be a journey to the heights of the sport.

"For me, it's a dream come true," Mikhailovich says of where he is at in his career right now. "I don't work fulltime now, but I remember every day all I did from the age of 16 I went to work and I trained. Work, training, work, training. I did that for six days a week.

"I'm 24 now and to be able to box fulltime is a dream come true. It's everything to me. To walk and know within myself that I deserve this and I've worked my butt off for this, and to see it all come to fruition is amazing and I'm really proud of myself.

"My son is almost three. For two and a half years, I had to go to work and train and I never got to spend time with my kids. Now, I have this opportunity to spend time with my kids and I've done that through boxing. Boxing has really looked after me and made me go 'you know what? You can spend more time with your kids, and you can train as much as you like'. That's all I have to do – train my ass off."

Mikhailovich, who trains out of the surging Peach Boxing Gym under the watchful eye of Isaac Peach, will make his first appearance on home soil in more than a year when he takes on Francis Waitai on the Fight For Life card on July 21. Peach Boxing teammate Jerome Pampellone will also feature on the card, taking on Joshua Francis for the New Zealand Professional Boxing Commission cruiserweight title, while five corporate bouts will also take place.

Andrei Mikhailovich stopped Ernesto Espana in round two. Photo: AAP Image/Photosport

Ever since his last win over Espana, in which he claimed the IBF Pan-Pacific and WBO Global middleweight titles, Mikhailovich has been asked about what was next for him – despite the bout against Waitai having been booked before that win.

While he would like to have a crack at the likes of Australian stars Isaac Hardman and Michael Zerafa in a bid to clock the region, Mikhailovich says he hasn't given it too much thought given he already has a name in front of him.

"I want to break past this Australian/Australasian level and I want to go to the world. Sure, I'm in the top 15 in the world, but those are two scalps I really want. But my focus right now is on Francis Waitai and beating him.

"Francis is a solid fighter, a good southpaw, a great counter puncher and he's got great ability. I'm really looking forward to it."

"My last two fights haven't been easy. I may have done well, but I go into these fights thinking 'this could be a really tough fight' and I'm expecting the same from Francis. You always go into the ring thinking this is the best opponent you're going to face. I don't ever overlook anyone. I made that mistake once and I'm never doing it again."

Andrei Mikhailovich is unbeaten in 18 bouts with 11 wins by knockout. Photo / Photosport

But while he's taking things one fight at a time, Mikhailovich has plans for the future. He says when he eventually hangs up the gloves for good, he wants to look back and admire his work.

"When my career is all said and done, I'm going to be the most exciting fighter on the planet," he says. "As a professional boxer, I'm going to be a pay-per-view king, selling out big beautiful stadiums, and everything I do is a show.

"I talk pretty good and I fight really well, and the big thing is that when I put on a fight, they are great fights. My last four fights have been excellent; they've been performances of the night. Every time I hop in the ring, it's a performance of the night. Soon, I will rise.

"I do my boxing for myself, but I also do it for other people as well and the more eyes I have on me, the more boxers New Zealand can have. I'm doing it for me, but I'm trying to lift others up as well."

Fight For Life

Auckland, July 21, 6pm

Keven Mealamu v Wairangi Koopu

Andrei Mikhailovich v Francis Waitai

Liam Messam v James Gavet

Jerome Pampellone v Joshua Francis

Carlos Spencer v Paul Whatuira

Jay Reeve v Tammy Davis

Honey Hireme-Smiler v Tegan Yorwarth