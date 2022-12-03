Tyson Fury will put his WBC heavyweight championship on the line against Derek Chisora this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora pledged “to go to war” in their trilogy fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of an audience of 60,000.

“The haters are going to hate but don’t criticise this fight because we are going to throw our hands when the bell goes,” insisted Fury, the undefeated World Boxing Council heavyweight champion.

“I’m going to box his head off. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling on fire. I’m looking to get him out of there, I’m looking for a fourth clean knockout in a row. Whether it will be quick or not, it will last as long as Derek wants.”

There is no old pals act, added Chisora, 38, who was beaten by Fury in 2011 and 2014.

“We want to give the fans a good fight so we figured out that once the ref reads out the instructions, we’re not going to go back to our corners, we’re just going to stand there and let it go from there,” said Chisora.

“Let me tell you, that man there and me, we love to fight,” explained Chisora. “We shook on it [to go at it from the first bell] traveller style. We didn’t bet on it, we just said we would stay in the middle and get on with it. We will go when the first bell goes, no walking back. There are going to be fireworks in there.

“We’re in the business of fighting. We’re not in the business of robbing the public of their money. After all is said and done, we will break bread together. But for however long the fight goes for, we’re going to go to war.

“There is enough bad stuff happening in the world, so this needs to be exciting. We don’t listen to our teams, we do what we want to make ourselves happy.

“If I listened to people,” said Chisora, “I’d be retired by now.”

Telegraph Sport understands that Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian heavyweight who holds the three other major world title belts, will be ringside. Fury and Usyk are set to meet for the undisputed title in the first quarter of 2023, potentially in the Middle East.

“Usyk means nothing to me at this moment,” said Fury. “Usyk is not on my radar, Chisora is and winning against him.”

Fury has an 18cm height advantage on Chisora, a reach advantage of more than 28cm, and will be 3kg heavier.

Fury weighed in at 122kg, about seven more than he was against Dillian Whyte, and Chisora was 119kg - his heaviest in five years.

- Telegraph Sport

How to watch

Fury v Chisora III will be live via pay-per-view on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now from 7am on Sunday morning. The main event is expected to get underway around 10am. The Herald will be providing live updates of the main event at nzherald.co.nz.

Tale of the tape: Fury | Chisora

Record: 32-0-1 | 33-12-0

Height: 206cm | 188cm

Reach: 216cm | 188cm

TAB Odds

Fury $1.02 Chisora $13 Draw $36

Full card

Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena – heavyweight

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk – lightweight

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky – light-heavyweight

Hosea Burton vs Reinis Porozovs – cruiserweight

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti – super-featherweight

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez – lightweight