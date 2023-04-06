Bonnie Jansen: Why it’s time to normalise period chat in sport

Waikato perform the haka during the Farah Palmer Cup semifinal last year. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The stigma around period chat, particularly in sport, is changing fast and most seem to be going with the flow – except some clubs still seem unable to handle basic conversations around this natural process.

I was thrilled to hear the women’s Waikato Farah Palmer Cup side were yet another team changing their traditional white shorts for something darker due to “player concerns” – assuming, of course, that was period concerns.

But recently when discussing the change with one club official, he became flustered, almost speechless after being asked basic questions about the change.

In the end, I couldn’t get the official or players to confirm or deny period concerns were the reason for the shorts change.

It’s all well and good that things are changing but we need to stop treating periods as a dirty word.

I sit here in my office – ironically with period cramps – writing this message to Waikato Rugby, 11 months on from the infamous Lydia Ko interview where she admitted in a post-match interview that her period affected her LPGA tournament that day.

The Football Ferns, Wimbledon tennis, the Irish national rugby team and clubs at amateur level have made changes due to game day “distractions” when menstruating. Waikato Rugby are certainly not alone and I hang my hat off to them – but please, just say it how it is.

Help change the sticky stigma.

It’s OK to talk about it. Even trying and getting it wrong – that’s fine too.

More than half the world’s population talk about their period openly, naturally – because that’s what it is.

Gosh, you should see some of the conversations I’ve had with my team of all-male colleagues these last couple of weeks as it’s been topical – it’s normal around here now.

My bosses, coaches, and even my own dad have admitted to me it’s something that hadn’t even crossed their mind, but are all so glad they understand now what female athletes go through.

Majority of national teams at this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup hosted in Australia and New Zealand won’t play in white shorts throughout the tournament. For the world’s biggest women’s sports event to advocate this is huge.

But the shorts change in sport is so much more than player comfort – it’s a movement. It’s an opportunity to normalise period chat.

If Ko – one of the best athletes this country has ever seen – can do it, if male coaches are open to being educated on it, and if my colleagues in the office can have an honest, open chat about the matter, I encourage everyone to do the same.

Change is good, but it’s not the be all and end all. Athletes, clubs and associations need to not just talk the talk, but walk the walk when it comes to de-stigmatising periods.