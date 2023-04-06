Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Bonnie Jansen: Why it’s time to normalise period chat in sport

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Waikato perform the haka during the Farah Palmer Cup semifinal last year. Photo / Photosport

Waikato perform the haka during the Farah Palmer Cup semifinal last year. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The stigma around period chat, particularly in sport, is changing fast and most seem to be going with the flow – except some clubs still seem unable to handle basic conversations around this natural

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport