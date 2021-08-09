Bledisloe Cup rugby: 'We need to be better' – Captain Sam Whitelock reveals where the All Blacks must improve after Wallabies win

Sam Whitelock in action. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock has identified discipline as the team's biggest work-on going into Bledisloe II after their disjointed 33-25 win over the Wallabies in the first test.

The All Blacks seemed to be still stuck in third gear at Eden Park on Saturday night, occasionally showcasing moments of brilliance but still far from their best.

But it was their penalty count that worried Whitelock the most, with the stand-in skipper admitting it's one area the team is focussing on improving ahead of the second test, where the All Blacks can lock up the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

"It's no secret, we gave away 18 penalties," Whitelock said. "It was something that allowed them to get in the game in the first 15 and the last 15. That's something we need to be better at, making sure that we're taking the ref out of it – being clearly onside, making good, clear accurate decisions at the breakdown, and go from there.

"It sounds really easy and simple but we get put under pressure in different ways, and the boys had really good intent. We drove that throughout the week last week about getting off the line and getting off and putting pressure on them.

"We didn't get it right the whole time and that's the beauty about test match rugby. You're put under pressure and making sure this week that we adjust that pressure and take the ref out of it. And then hopefully, instead of going back 10 metres all the time, we can impose ourselves a bit more."

The All Blacks' 18 penalties to Australia's nine helped keep the visitors in the game.

The fact that Wallabies first five-eighth Noah Lolesio missed five out of his seven penalty goal attempts only further emphasised the dangers of the All Blacks' ill-discipline.

Sam Whitelock gathers a lineout ball. Photo / Photosport

Has the high penalty count become a recurring theme for the All Blacks this season?

"Yes and no," said Whitelock. "If they're all for exactly the same thing I'd be a little bit more concerned. But there's always things to work on every week and that's the key one this week.

"I thought we made some good gains over the first three being Tonga and the two Fijian test matches. There's always things you've got to work on and that's always one.

"Time and space is critical in test match rugby and you're always trying to create it for yourself when you've got the ball and you're trying to take it away when you don't. That's probably one thing that we're looking at."

Another thing that appeared to hamper the All Blacks was a lack of playing time for the first-choice XV to gel, with the Wallabies test the first time Ian Foster fielded his strongest possible side.

Whitelock chose to leave comments about team selections to the experts, but acknowledged the intense competition for spots in the team – something he says is only a good thing going forward.

"I've never been a coach and I don't really want to be. You'll probably have to ask Fozzy that," Whitelock said when asked if a lack of team consistency impacted their performance.

"But for myself, if given the opportunity, I just want to get out there and play really well. Anyone that played on the weekend just gone, they'll be the same and I'm sure those guys if they are given that opportunity they'll want to go out and put their best foot forward.

"It's been talked about a little bit that there's a lot of competition in the squad and I think this team goes well when there is that internal competition for spots, whether it's on the bench of starting. I think that's only a good thing."

Ultimately, Whitelock reflected the All Blacks' pursuit of excellence and the desire to get even better, despite an all-important win over the Wallabies.

"There's always heaps of things to work on. We're all chasing that perfect game, whether that's actually a reality or not individually and as a team. But if we can do what we want to do for longer periods, I think everyone would be pretty happy if we did that."

The All Blacks take on the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup clash at Eden Park this Saturday at 7.05pm.