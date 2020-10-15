Bledisloe Cup rugby: Wallabies make four changes to squad to face All Blacks at Eden Park

The Wallabies have made four changes their squad to face the All Blacks in the second Bledisloe Cup test this weekend.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and blindside flanker Ned Hanigan come into the starting side, while loose forward Liam Wright and Jordan Petaia are the new faces on the bench.

Hanigan will start at six, with Harry Wilson shifting to number eight.

Pete Samu has been dropped, ultimately paying the price for the Wallabies' inability to be effective at the attacking breakdown cleanout during the first test in Wellington.

Fullback Tom Banks retains his spot ahead of Dane Haylett-Petty.

"We've got a group of 44-men who are all working hard and pushing for selection," Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie said.

"We've had massive support from back home and as a team, we definitely feel that and it's something we'll draw on Sunday afternoon.

"We know that New Zealand will step it up another level this weekend, we're excited by the challenge ahead."

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Rieko Ioane has been benched as the All Blacks ring changes.

The matchday 23 features the selection of another new All Black, with prop Alex Hodgman set to make his test debut from the bench, while two other new All Blacks, lock Tupou Vaa'i and winger Caleb Clarke, are making their first test starts after featuring on from the bench last week.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was happy with the team's preparation ahead of the match at Eden Park.

"It was our first test together last weekend and while there were some aspects of our game that we were pretty excited about, especially around our set piece, we didn't get the performance that we wanted, so there has been plenty for us to work on. We need to be smarter with our ball and more focused defensively." Foster said.

"The Bledisloe series is back to square one and starts again this weekend, which is exciting. It's the last test at home for us so there will also be massive excitement amongst our fans. There is everything to play for and we can't wait."

The All Blacks and Australia will be playing their 168th test against each other. New Zealand has won 115 of those matches, Australia 44 with eight draws. The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003.

The game kicks off at Eden Park at 4pm on Sunday.

Wallabies team

1. James Slipper

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

5. Matt Philip

6. Ned Hanigan

7. Michael Hooper

8. Harry Wilson.

9. Nic White

10. James O'Connor

11. Marika Koroibete

12. Matt To'omua

13. Hunter Paisami

14. Filipo Daugunu

15. Tom Banks

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalaota, Rob Simmons, Liam Wright, Jake Gordon, Jordan Petaia, Reece Hodge

All Blacks team:

1. Joe Moody (47)

2. Dane Coles (70)

3. Ofa Tuungafasi (36)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (31)

5. Tupou Vaa'i (1)

6. Shannon Frizell (10)

7. Sam Cane (69) - captain

8. Ardie Savea (45)

9. Aaron Smith (93)

10. Richie Mo'unga (18)

11. Caleb Clarke (1)

12. Jack Goodhue (14)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (44)

14. Jordie Barrett (18)

15. Beauden Barrett (84)

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie