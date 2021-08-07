Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in win over Wallabies

How the All Blacks rated in their 33-25 win over the Wallabies at Eden Park.
Damian McKenzie – 8
Probably made more metres sideways than forwards but always looked a danger with the ball and beat plenty of defenders.
Sevu Reece – 6
Was rarely seen early so went searching for work, found it and was rewarded with a try. Held the ball on the tee expertly, too.
Anton Lienert-Brown – 7
Had some important involvements in the attack and made the most of his chances with ball in hand; made his tackles well.
David Havili – 6
A mixed bag from Havili. He ran with strength, beat defenders and scored a good try, though had some defensive lapses.
Rieko Ioane – 5
Started with some strong and testing runs, but didn't have as many opportunities to stretch the legs later in the game.
Richie Mo'unga - 9
The man makes things happen. Scored an intercept try, kicked well and tested the defence with ball in hand.
Aaron Smith – 8
A forward pass that saw arguably the try of the season ruled out was the only blip in an otherwise great performance.
Ardie Savea – 5
Had a rather quiet outing with limited chances with ball in hand; also conceded some turnovers and penalties.
Dalton Papalii – 7
Contributed in a major way on the defensive end with 15 tackles, and was a constant presence at the breakdown.
Akira Ioane – 6
Found a way to get heavily involved in the attack and had some strong carries throughout the match and beat some defenders.
Sam Whitelock – 6
Set the tone with his strong defence, making plenty of tackles and asking questions at the breakdown all game.
Brodie Retallick – 7
Strong at set pieces and made some nice attacking plays in both his passing and running, but committed some penalties.
Nepo Laulala – 5
Put in plenty of work in the clean out but had the odd issue at the scrum. Was a rare sight in open play but did have the odd carry.
Codie Taylor – 6
Consistent at the lineout, ran well when he had the chance, but was among a number of players let down by discipline at times.
George Bower – 6
A player whose work-rate dial is always on high. A big effort defensively and ran the ball with intent. Had the odd issue at the scrum.
Reserves
Samisoni Taukei'aho - 6
Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7
Angus Ta'avao - 5
Patrick Tuipulotu – 7
Luke Jacobson – 7
Brad Weber – 5
Beauden Barrett – 5
Jordie Barrett - 5