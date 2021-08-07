Bledisloe Cup rugby: How the All Blacks rated in win over Wallabies

Richie Mo'unga and Damian McKenzie celebrate during the All Blacks win over the Wallabies. NZ Herald photo / Jason Oxenham.

How the All Blacks rated in their 33-25 win over the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Damian McKenzie – 8

Probably made more metres sideways than forwards but always looked a danger with the ball and beat plenty of defenders.

Sevu Reece – 6

Was rarely seen early so went searching for work, found it and was rewarded with a try. Held the ball on the tee expertly, too.

Anton Lienert-Brown – 7

Had some important involvements in the attack and made the most of his chances with ball in hand; made his tackles well.

David Havili – 6

David Havili reaches out to score against the Wallabies. NZ Herald photo / Jason Oxenham.

A mixed bag from Havili. He ran with strength, beat defenders and scored a good try, though had some defensive lapses.

Rieko Ioane – 5

Started with some strong and testing runs, but didn't have as many opportunities to stretch the legs later in the game.

Richie Mo'unga - 9

The man makes things happen. Scored an intercept try, kicked well and tested the defence with ball in hand.

Aaron Smith – 8

A forward pass that saw arguably the try of the season ruled out was the only blip in an otherwise great performance.

Ardie Savea – 5

Had a rather quiet outing with limited chances with ball in hand; also conceded some turnovers and penalties.

Richie Mo'unga played a major role in the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies. NZ Herald Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Dalton Papalii – 7

Contributed in a major way on the defensive end with 15 tackles, and was a constant presence at the breakdown.

Akira Ioane – 6

Found a way to get heavily involved in the attack and had some strong carries throughout the match and beat some defenders.

Sam Whitelock – 6

Set the tone with his strong defence, making plenty of tackles and asking questions at the breakdown all game.

Brodie Retallick – 7

Strong at set pieces and made some nice attacking plays in both his passing and running, but committed some penalties.

Nepo Laulala takes the ball into contact. NZ Herald photo / Jason Oxenham.

Nepo Laulala – 5

Put in plenty of work in the clean out but had the odd issue at the scrum. Was a rare sight in open play but did have the odd carry.

Codie Taylor – 6

Consistent at the lineout, ran well when he had the chance, but was among a number of players let down by discipline at times.

George Bower – 6

A player whose work-rate dial is always on high. A big effort defensively and ran the ball with intent. Had the odd issue at the scrum.

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 6

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7

Angus Ta'avao - 5

Patrick Tuipulotu – 7

Luke Jacobson – 7

Brad Weber – 5

Beauden Barrett – 5

Jordie Barrett - 5