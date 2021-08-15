Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: Gregor Paul - How Rieko and Akira Ioane returned to the top

4 minutes to read
The All Blacks have held on to the Bledisloe Cup, defeating the Wallabies 57-22. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

This time two years ago, the Ioane brothers had the most tenuous grip on the international landscape and were in danger of seeing the enormity of their combined talent sit as a monument to

