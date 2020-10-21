Bledisloe Cup rugby: Chris Rattue - Why new All Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke is nothing like Jonah Lomu

Is Caleb Clarke the next Jonah Lomu? No, writes Chris Rattue. Photos / Photosport

OPINION

No, no, no, no, no.

That's all I can say to the bizarre media attempts to label Caleb Clarke as the "next Jonah Lomu".

Leave our memories alone people.

There's a very easy kick-off point to this. There will never be another Jonah Lomu, so stop trying to find one.

But dumping this honour/millstone-around-the-neck on some kid who just ran riot against a few physically shy Aussies at the Wallabies' Eden Park graveyard is insulting.

Maybe there is Pacific Islands stereotyping going on here. Apart from that…what the heck?

For starters, the late great Jonah was far more than a rugby player.

The triumphs and tragedies of his life – and a lot of stuff in between - played out in the public, way beyond anything we have seen in a Kiwi sportsman's life before or since.

He was a world figure, in a way that rugby has never seen before, or will ever see again.

Jonah Lomu. Photo / Photosport

There was a mystique and aura around him. The Lomu legend will only grow, and it was no myth.

Fire up YouTube and check out all those amazing runs and tries. He was like a high speed, elegant tower block.

Give him the ball, sit back, and enjoy. He could glide past opponents with no room to spare up the sideline, cut a swathe through the middle of the field, or swat off giant forwards with a fend. He was a star of two World Cups, in a team which didn't win them.

He scored at better than a try every two tests, even though opponents would have set out to nullify him. The man was unstoppable.

Lomu wasn't always a great rugby player, and the terrible illness which was to claim his life may have had much to do with that.

But it's only the great stuff which will remain in the memory, and long after the careers of most other players are long forgotten.

Caleb Clarke in action. Photo / Photosport

I wouldn't even rush to judgement on Caleb Clarke as a test player just yet.

He was like a cross between a pinball and a wrecking ball against the Wallabies. It was spine-tingling to watch.

But he'll face a lot tougher tests than the one last Sunday. The way he plays didn't even remotely remind me of Jonah Lomu. Not one bit.

As his career hopefully blossoms, Caleb Clarke will carve out his own persona.

Being compared to the most revered and famous rugby player ever is like popping into a gym and claiming you've discovered the next Muhammad Ali.

There will never be another Ali. There will never be another Stanley Matthews. There will never be another Babe Ruth. There will never be another Michael Jordan. There will never be another Don Bradman. There will never be another Babe Didrikson Zaharias. There will never be another Phil Taylor. There will never be another Wally Lewis. There will never be another Tiger Woods.

And there will never ever be another Jonah Lomu.

So stop looking.

SPEAKING OF CALEB CLARKE…

There are an unusual number of stellar sporting family connections in the current All Black squad.

Try this for size:

Codie Taylor: Great great grandfather was an All Black.

Nepo Laulala: Brother Casey was an All Black.

Tyrel Lomax: Father John was a terrific Canberra and Kiwi rugby league prop

Ofa Tu'ungafasi: Dad Mofuike played for Tonga, brother Isi is in the Crusaders.

Scott/Beauden/Jordie Barrett: Brothers in the current All Black squad. Dad Smiley was a Taranaki legend.

Mitch Dunshea: Brother Lyndon played a couple of games for the Blues.

Sam Whitelock: Brothers Luke and George plus a grandfather were All Blacks.

Shannon Frizell: Brother Tyson is a Kangaroo and State of Origin league star.

Akira/Rieko Ioane. The brothers are in the current All Black squad. Mum Sandra (Wihongi) was an outstanding Black Ferns pioneer.

Ardie Savea: Brother Julian was a brilliant World Cup All Black.

Hoskins Sotutu: Dad Waisake was a Fijian international, and part of the Blues squad which won the inaugural Super Rugby title in 1996.

TJ Perenara: Parents Thomas and Fiona (nee Farrow) played softball for New Zealand, and his dad was also a Junior Kiwi.

Jack Goodhue: Twin Josh is a Blues Super Rugby lock.

Anton Lienert-Brown: Brother Daniel plays prop for the Highlanders.

Peter Umaga-Jensen: Three famous uncles – All Black great Tana Umaga and hardman loosie Jerry Collins, and Samoan back Mike Umaga. Twin Thomas plays for the Highlanders.

Caleb Clarke: Dad Eroni was an All Black back and Blues legend.

Damian McKenzie: Brother Marty was a Māori All Black who played for three Super Rugby sides.