Bledisloe Cup rugby: Breaking down the All Blacks' unbeaten streak at Eden Park

The All Blacks head into Sunday's Bledisloe Cup test with one of sport's most impressive unbeaten streaks on the line.

- They have gone 43 games undefeated at Eden Park since the 23-20 loss to France on July 3 1994.

- The side was held to 18-18 by South Africa the same year and then won 38 straight before a 15-15 draw in the third Lions test in 2017.

- Outside of the two draws, there have been close shaves, like the 8-7 win over France in the 2011 World Cup final, but many have come and failed to upstage the All Blacks.

- The Wallabies have been the All Blacks' most regular victim, with 16 defeats.

- The teams who have tried and failed include Australia, England, South Africa, France, Ireland, Tonga, the British and Irish Lions, Scotland, Canada, Wales and Samoa.

- The All Blacks have never lost at Eden Park during Anton Lienert Brown's lifetime. He was born a year after the France defeat in 1994.

- Going further back the All Blacks previous defeat before the France loss was against Australia in 1986. Meaning in 55 matches at Eden Park, they've lost just once.

- The All Blacks biggest victory during the streak was a 78-0 win over Samoa in 2017.

France's Phillipe Sella and Phillipe Benetton celebrate their win over the All Blacks in 1994.

- The All Blacks have only once failed to score a try during the streak, in the 18-all draw with South Africa in 1994.

- South Africa is the only opposition to score more than 30 in a game during the streak. They lost 55-35 in 1997.

- The least number of points scored by the All Blacks during the streak was in the 2011 World Cup final when they beat France 8-7.

- Keven Mealamu played in 23 wins at Eden Park and Richie McCaw in 22.

The last time the All Blacks lost at Eden Park

- 9604 days on Sunday

- 319 All Blacks tests have been played

- All Blacks have lost 46 tests at other venues

- Love Is All Around by Wet Wet Wet was the number one song in New Zealand.

- The Lion King was the number one film at the movies.

The streak

1994 - All Blacks 18 South Africa 18

1995 - All Blacks 73 Canada 7

1995 - All Blacks 26 Australia 16

1996 - All Blacks 36 Scotland 12

1997 - All Blacks 55 South Africa 35

1998 - All Blacks 40 England 10

1999 - All Blacks 34 Australia 15

2000 - All Blacks 48 Scotland 14

2001 - All Blacks 26 South Africa 15

2002 - All Blacks 40 Ireland 8

2003 - All Blacks 21 Australia 17

2004 - All Blacks 36 England 12

2005 - All Blacks 38 Lions 19

2005 - All Blacks 34 Australia 24

2006 - All Blacks 27 Ireland 17

2006 - All Blacks 34 Australia 27

2007 - All Blacks 42 France 11

2007 - All Blacks 26 Australia 12

2008 - All Blacks 37 England 20

2008 - All Blacks 39 Australia 10

2009 - All Blacks 22 Australia 16

2010 - All Blacks 32 South Africa 12

2011 - All Blacks 30 Australia 14

2011 - All Blacks 41 Tonga 10

2011 - All Blacks 37 France 17

2011 - All Blacks 33 Argentina 10

2011 - All Blacks 20 Australia 6

2011 - All Blacks 8 France 7

2012 - All Blacks 42 Ireland 10

2012 - All Blacks 22 Australia 0

2013 - All Blacks 23 France 13

2013 - All Blacks 29 South Africa 15

2014 - All Blacks 20 England 15

2014 - All Blacks 51 Australia 20

2015 - All Blacks 41 Australia 13

2016 - All Blacks 39 Wales 21

2016 - All Blacks 37 Australia 10

2017 - All Blacks 78 Samoa 0

2017 - All Blacks 30 Lions 15

2017 - All Blacks 15 Lions 15

2018 - All Blacks 52 France 11

2018 - All Blacks 40 Australia 12

2019 - All Blacks 36 Australia 0