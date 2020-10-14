Bledisloe Cup rugby: Breaking down the All Blacks' unbeaten streak at Eden Park

The All Blacks head into Sunday's Bledisloe Cup test with one of sport's most impressive unbeaten streaks on the line.
- They have gone 43 games undefeated at Eden Park since the 23-20 loss to France on July 3 1994.
- The side was held to 18-18 by South Africa the same year and then won 38 straight before a 15-15 draw in the third Lions test in 2017.
- Outside of the two draws, there have been close shaves, like the 8-7 win over France in the 2011 World Cup final, but many have come and failed to upstage the All Blacks.
- The Wallabies have been the All Blacks' most regular victim, with 16 defeats.
- The teams who have tried and failed include Australia, England, South Africa, France, Ireland, Tonga, the British and Irish Lions, Scotland, Canada, Wales and Samoa.
- The All Blacks have never lost at Eden Park during Anton Lienert Brown's lifetime. He was born a year after the France defeat in 1994.
- Going further back the All Blacks previous defeat before the France loss was against Australia in 1986. Meaning in 55 matches at Eden Park, they've lost just once.
- The All Blacks biggest victory during the streak was a 78-0 win over Samoa in 2017.
- The All Blacks have only once failed to score a try during the streak, in the 18-all draw with South Africa in 1994.
- South Africa is the only opposition to score more than 30 in a game during the streak. They lost 55-35 in 1997.
- The least number of points scored by the All Blacks during the streak was in the 2011 World Cup final when they beat France 8-7.
- Keven Mealamu played in 23 wins at Eden Park and Richie McCaw in 22.
The last time the All Blacks lost at Eden Park
- 9604 days on Sunday
- 319 All Blacks tests have been played
- All Blacks have lost 46 tests at other venues
- Love Is All Around by Wet Wet Wet was the number one song in New Zealand.
- The Lion King was the number one film at the movies.
The streak
1994 - All Blacks 18 South Africa 18
1995 - All Blacks 73 Canada 7
1995 - All Blacks 26 Australia 16
1996 - All Blacks 36 Scotland 12
1997 - All Blacks 55 South Africa 35
1998 - All Blacks 40 England 10
1999 - All Blacks 34 Australia 15
2000 - All Blacks 48 Scotland 14
2001 - All Blacks 26 South Africa 15
2002 - All Blacks 40 Ireland 8
2003 - All Blacks 21 Australia 17
2004 - All Blacks 36 England 12
2005 - All Blacks 38 Lions 19
2005 - All Blacks 34 Australia 24
2006 - All Blacks 27 Ireland 17
2006 - All Blacks 34 Australia 27
2007 - All Blacks 42 France 11
2007 - All Blacks 26 Australia 12
2008 - All Blacks 37 England 20
2008 - All Blacks 39 Australia 10
2009 - All Blacks 22 Australia 16
2010 - All Blacks 32 South Africa 12
2011 - All Blacks 30 Australia 14
2011 - All Blacks 41 Tonga 10
2011 - All Blacks 37 France 17
2011 - All Blacks 33 Argentina 10
2011 - All Blacks 20 Australia 6
2011 - All Blacks 8 France 7
2012 - All Blacks 42 Ireland 10
2012 - All Blacks 22 Australia 0
2013 - All Blacks 23 France 13
2013 - All Blacks 29 South Africa 15
2014 - All Blacks 20 England 15
2014 - All Blacks 51 Australia 20
2015 - All Blacks 41 Australia 13
2016 - All Blacks 39 Wales 21
2016 - All Blacks 37 Australia 10
2017 - All Blacks 78 Samoa 0
2017 - All Blacks 30 Lions 15
2017 - All Blacks 15 Lions 15
2018 - All Blacks 52 France 11
2018 - All Blacks 40 Australia 12
2019 - All Blacks 36 Australia 0