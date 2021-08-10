Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks halfback Brad Weber's warning ahead of second Wallabies test

Brad Weber. Photo / Photosport

Brad Weber admits the All Blacks weren't at their best in their first Bledisloe Cup clash against the Wallabies, but he believes the team will be a "scary beast" once they start clicking.

The All Blacks beat the Wallabies 33-25 at Eden Park last Saturday and will be looking to lock up the Bledisloe Cup trophy in the grudge match this weekend.

While the disjointed win wasn't the performance the All Blacks were hoping for – giving away 18 penalties and letting Australia back in the game in the last 15 minutes – Weber saw many positives in what was ultimately still a victory.

"You clearly saw the willingness throw the ball around and play what we see in front of us, which is the way we want to play," the Chiefs skipper said on Tuesday. "That disallowed try probably speaks volumes of that. If we see the opportunities from inside the 22, we're ready to have a crack.

"I think the attacking prowess is there, we just need to be a bit more accurate in that space. We're all pretty happy there. Just defensively tighten up a few things and hopefully we'll see a bit more attack."

After a dull and messy first half, the All Blacks asserted themselves in the second period and rushed out to a 33-8 lead, only for the Australians to crawl their way back in the final quarter of the game.

Andrew Kellaway scores a try. Photo / Photosport

Weber said it was a "stark reminder" of the dangers the Wallabies pose right up until the 80th minute.

"I don't know if it was a wake-up call, I think we expect that from the Australians," he said of the Aussies' late comeback. "They're pesky buggers, they don't go away. You sort of learned that in Super Rugby as well – even when you think you've got them toast or you think you've got them beat, they just keep coming.

"They've got the confidence and willingness to keep coming at you right until the 80th minute. That was a pretty stark reminder to everybody and the public that that's what they're like."

As for the All Blacks, Weber believes there is still heaps of room for improvement for a side still looking to gel and hit fifth gear.

"Hell of a lot," he said. "We're nowhere near the finished product. We're only one test into the Rugby Championship so we'll keep building and growing our game like we're sort of planning to. Hopefully we'll be a scary beast by the end."

The 30-year-old added a warning to the Wallabies that they might see a more ruthless All Blacks team on Saturday as they hope to keep the Bledisloe in New Zealand once again.

"We're always trying to be a bit ruthless. That last little bit probably wasn't up to standard but for sure if there's ever a week to bring that out, it's this one."

The All Blacks take on the Wallabies in Bledisloe II at 7.05pm on Saturday night at Eden Park.