Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup Q&A: Can the Cane-free All Blacks deliver against the Wallabies at Eden Park?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Referee Matthieu Raynal signals a penalty as Australia's Bernard Foley looks on during the first Bledisloe Cup match between the Wallabies and the All Blacks in Melbourne. Photo / Scott Barbour, Photosport

Let's start with the good news: Bledisloe II comes with a home crowd, and the weird hoodoo for Australia that is Eden Park (for more on that, see Cameron McMillan's excellent guide here).

