Black Caps vs West Indies cricket: How the Kiwi batsmen fared without Kane Williamson on day one of the second test

New Zealand's first innings on the opening day of the second cricket test against the West Indies in Wellington shaped as a Batting Idol.

The absence of Kane Williamson due to impending fatherhood saw five contestants line up to prove the Black Caps have the credentials to punish opposition without their No 3 talisman - and his 251 first test runs.

They were largely successful to finish at 294-6.

Shannon Gabriel led the panel of judges placing the hosts under scrutiny after they were sent in on a Kermit-green pitch. He bustled to figures of 3-57 from 18 overs. Alzarri Joseph, captain Jason Holder and debutant Chemar Holder also had their moments but those efforts were squandered by what at times was an abominable fielding display, particularly in the cordon, which suffered spills akin to what you'd witness across town at Cuba St's Bucket Fountain.

How did the specialist batsmen fare in what could shape as a game of musical chairs by summer's end, if Wellington's Devon Conway keeps building his wall of first-class runs?

Tom Blundell – exited in the seventh over for 14. Doing an admirable job as a jury-rig opener averaging 37.88 from nine innings as a way to shoehorn the 30-year-old's talent into the team.

Instinctive aggression appears to make him more suited to the middle order as 35-year-old BJ Watling's wicketkeeping successor.

Tom Latham – after an 86 in the first test, which largely went incognito behind the Williamson superlatives, his 27 offered promise until his right forearm was pinged by Gabriel on 20. Coped stoically until then, after losing the toss and dealing with the inevitable bounce and carry.

Ross Taylor – struggling to cash in on starts. His 80 against Australia in Perth a year ago is his last test half-century. He's since scored between 22 and 44 five times in 10 innings and his last four Plunket Shield outings have brought a span between 21 and 45. Looked cramped adjusting to the pace of the pitch, particularly short of a length, and had few opportunities where he could opt for a staple cut shot to settle the nerves.

Will Young – moved from opener to his more accustomed number three and adjusted admirably after entering in the seventh over. After a few streaky moments, like flashing a ball through the vacant third slip on 31 and battling in the corridor outside off stump, he advanced to 43 as part of a 70-run duet with Henry Nicholls. The partnership stabilised and galvanised the innings.

But your batting idol winner is…

Henry Nicholls hit a drought-breaking, unbeaten century on day one of the second test in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Henry Nicholls – the star batsman, top-scoring with 117 not out, his sixth test century in 52 innings. Rode his luck, courtesy of some generous West Indian fielding, but determination and concentration paid dividends.

And his prize…

Nicholls' first venture past 50 in 14 test innings sees him take home coveted breathing space from any Conway threat for the rest of the summer. Now, back to our other contestants.