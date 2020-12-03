Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Black Caps v West Indies cricket: Inside the decision to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter in first test in Hamilton

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Andrew Alderson and Dylan Cleaver discuss the opening day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies at Hamilton.
Andrew Alderson
By:

Sports reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

International sporting goodwill got on the front foot to open the New Zealand-West Indies test cricket series at Seddon Park.

The teams kneeled in solidarity before the match in the name of the Black

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.