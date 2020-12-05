Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Black Caps v West Indies cricket: Dylan Cleaver - Five takeaways from third day of first test in Hamilton

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Andrew Alderson and Dylan Cleaver discuss Kane Williamson’s 251 run innings on the second day of the New Zealand-West Indies opening test in Hamilton. Video / Andrew Alderson
Dylan Cleaver
By:

Dylan Cleaver provides five takeaways from day three of the first test between the Black Caps and the West Indies.

c Taylor b Southee 24

They're both up there among our finest individual cricketers but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.