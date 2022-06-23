The Black Caps train ahead of the third test at Clean Slate Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds. Photosport

All you need to know about the third test between the Black Caps and England.

Schedule

New Zealand v England, from 10pm, Thursday 23 July, Headingley, Leeds

Time to panic?

The reigning World Test Champion Black Caps have lost three tests in a row going back to the second test defeat to South Africa in February. The last time they lost four in a row was in 2016 - a second test loss to South Africa in Centurion followed by a sweep in India.

Having the world champs visit seemed like good PR and New Zealand fans have been crying out for more three-test series. Unfortunately, they lost their last three-match series in Australia in 2019. A series sweep doesn't exactly undo all the great work from winning the mace but if a list of ICC countries was Coachella, the Black Caps just moved to a side stage.

So in short, it's a rare must-win dead-rubber.

What does history say about Headingley

Don Bradman (ever heard of him?) led the In 1948 Australian Invincibles in a then-world record chase of 404 to beat England by seven wickets in the fourth test.

In 1981, Ian Botham's 149 and Bob Willis' eight for 43 enabled England to follow-on and win, one of three examples in 2467 matches.

In 2019, Ben Stokes' 135 and Jack Leach's one, helped England beat Australia by one wicket with an unbeaten final-wicket stand of 76.

What about New Zealand in Leeds?

New Zealand also won their first test away against England in 29 attempts at the ground in 1983.

Overall the Black Caps have played eight tests at Headingly, with two wins, five defeats and a draw.

The last time New Zealand played a test there was in 2015 - and they won!

READ MORE: Notes from Headingley - Black Caps aim to repeat 2015 victory over England

The racist elephant in the pavilion

Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the venue owners, have since fallen into disrepute after the row sparked by the racism allegations of their former player Azeem Rafiq. This test is effectively part of a suspended sentence for them to earn back international hosting rights.

The England board overturned a ban because Yorkshire committed to building a culture of equality, diversity and inclusion, and a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination.

Ironically, Clean Slate, a global streaming platform owned by Indian great Virat Kohli's brother-in-law Karnesh Sharma, is the club's new sponsor partner with signage splashed around the ground.

A few shots from around Headingley on the eve of the 3rd #ENGvNZ test. Good news for batters by the look of the pitch, grim news for the purveyors of beer snakes. pic.twitter.com/xgjY0FtqJ6 — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) June 22, 2022

Banners of intent also cling to railings on the perimeter.

One is inscribed: "Challenge It. Report It. Stop It. Leeds No Place For Hate."

Another is entitled "Respect" alongside a statement that reads: "Cricket is a game for everyone. Mutual respect forms the basis of cricket. We take a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and harassment of any kind. Please respect yourself, players, fellow supporters and staff whilst enjoying your match experience."

Rafiq was with Yorkshire from 2008 to 2018 and first made harassment and bullying claims in August of his final year. That eventually led to testifying before a parliamentary select committee in November 2021 to instigate change.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had stints at the county during four seasons of the period in question - 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

"It has been incredibly sad to see what has unfolded and I only hope that something positive emerges with their awareness, because there is no place for racism or discrimination in sport or society.

"I can only hope there is healing through this."

Always change a losing side

Changes looked afoot for New Zealand to start the final match of the series.

Andrew Alderson reports pace bowler Neil Wagner appears poised to return in place of Matt Henry if bowling loads were a gauge at practice overnight.

The initial dryness of the pitch suggested specialist left-arm orthodox Ajaz Patel would also be required, although he and part-time off-spinner Michael Bracewell duelled throughout the rehearsal.

The now Covid-free Williamson replaced the injured Kyle Jamieson.

Ben Stokes was passed fit from his chesty cough and 1.96m pace bowler Jamie Overton was poised to debut in place of James Anderson who had a "puffy ankle".

Overton pipped eight-test capped twin Craig for the spot.

Teams

Black Caps (likely XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

England (likely XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Form

Last five matches:

New Zealand LLLWW

England WWLDD

Umpires

Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough.

Odds (TAB)

New Zealand - $3.45

Draw - $3.40

England - $1.97

How to watch

The Herald will provide live updates at nzherald.co.nz/sport. The game will be broadcast and streamed live on Spark Sport and the Spark Sport app.