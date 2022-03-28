Between Two Beers podcast: The real story of NZ cricket's pot-smoking scandal

Stephen Flemming (L) and Dion Nash (R) in 1999. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Dion Nash was one of the biggest names in New Zealand cricket for a decade in the 1990s with 93 test wickets and a lot of attitude.

He made headlines for his breakout performance at Lords as a fresh-faced NZ international and his involvement in the pot-smoking scandal in South Africa in 1995. Shortly after retiring early due to injury, he became an outspoken player advocate helping to set up the Cricket Players Association, and finally a national selector.

He then transitioned into a successful businessman, learning the ropes with Kiwi brand 42below, where he became a global director, before founding skincare brand Triumph & Disaster, which is now sold in hundreds of retailers around the world.

This week he joins the Between Two Beers podcast. Show notes below.

Show notes | Episode 75 | Dion Nash

1.42: Between two whiskies, and some grooming chat in the Triumph & Disaster headquarters

3.39: A re-visit of the White Line Fever podcast with David Higgins and Shane Cameron and some ND cricket BJ Watling age group reminiscing

7.01: The evolution of Dion Nash: from cricket to business

11.50: Growing up in Dargaville

18.07: The foundation of success: marriage to Bernice Mene

26.37: Opening the bowling with Jeff Wilson in Otago

32.4: From Auckland Grammar to Otago Uni to the Young Guns

42.39: Lords (56, 6/76 & 5/93)

47.04: Injury

53.24: The infamous South Africa tour of 1995. What really happened when Dion Nash, Stephen Fleming and Matt Hart got suspended for smoking pot.

1.09.27: Gilbert Enoka and Pilates

1.19.16: The end of his cricket career and the creation of the Cricket Players Association

1.30.15: Transitioning into a corporate career with 42below

1.41.50: Establishing Triumph & Disaster

1.53.34: Comparing the business career to the cricket career

1.56.14: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Dion

