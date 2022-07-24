Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders and Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Highly-rated Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan is set to be named as the new All Blacks forwards coach.

Embattled All Blacks head coach Ian Foster fronted media on Friday after a week of intense scrutiny following the 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland, vowing to retain his position and attempt to lead the team from their form slump.

Foster did, however, confirm other changes are imminent.

"I've heard there does need to be some change for us to achieve that. Right now, I am working behind the scenes to achieve that," Foster said. "As soon as I can let you know a couple of changes, I will let you know.

"Out of respect for a couple of processes I need to not say anything more."

In a since-deleted post on social media today, the Crusaders announced the coaching change.

"It is with best wishes that we announce forwards coach Jason Ryan will be departing our club as he takes on a new role as the All Blacks forwards coach," the Crusaders posted on Instagram.

The All Blacks assemble in Wellington on Monday before travelling to South Africa ahead of the first test against the Springboks at Mbombela Stadium on August 7. Any coaching changes will be announced before Monday.

Assistant Coach Jason Ryan of the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images.

Nothing is confirmed at this stage but All Blacks forwards coach and selector John Plumtree could be the major casualty after reviewing poorly following last year's northern tour.

Earlier this year Foster backed his under-fire assistants and was granted additional resource in the form of skills consultant Andrew Strawbridge to instigate improvements from the forward pack in particular.

At Foster's request, the New Zealand Rugby board re-signed Plumtree and fellow All Blacks assistants Brad Mooar, Feek and Scott McLeod through to the 2023 World Cup.

Removing any of those assistants now would, therefore, reflect a rapid backflip from all parties and result in a significant pay-out from New Zealand Rugby.

As well as leading the Crusaders forward pack, Ryan holds the same position with Fiji under Vern Cotter through to the World Cup. To inject his nous into the All Blacks forwards, NZ Rugby is likely to have to buy out Ryan's Fijian contract.

Ryan's telling contribution to the set piece, maul defence and his ability to craft a dominant platform was evident in the Super Rugby final when the Crusaders forward pack dismantled the Blues at Eden Park.

Ryan assuming charge of the All Blacks forwards is potentially complicated, though, as he is a loyal and long-time ally to Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson.

Robertson, Ryan, Blues coach Leon MacDonald and Hurricanes mentor Jason Holland joined forces to contest the All Blacks job when Foster was appointed in late 2019 following the semifinal defeat to England.

Plumtree may not be the only All Blacks assistant coach moved on, either. With the attack failing to fire Mooar's role is also under threat.

NZ Rugby were forced to pay an undisclosed six figure sum to Scarlets in 2020 with Mooar at the time six months into his three-year deal as head coach of the Welsh club.

Suggestions MacDonald could join Foster's team are, however, thought to be wide of the mark.