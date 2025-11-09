BNZ Breakers captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright was again outstanding with a game high 23 points – making four from nine from beyond the arc – to go with seven assists and Mennenga was also in double figures with 15 points as he constantly caused the Kings trouble in the paint.

However, the BNZ Breakers support cast were not as productive. Baker scored nine points, Izaiah Brockington, in excellent form of late, only scored eight points to accompany eight rebounds while Karim López duplicated that with eight and eight himself.

For the Kings, Davis and Xavier Cooks scored 21 points apiece with Noi making six of his 14 points in the crucial fourth quarter.

The BNZ Breakers began the game in positive fashion as López opened the scoring with a sensational one-handed dunk, added a transition basket soon after and with Mennenga adding interior points the Breakers forged a 14-8 lead.

With threes following from Brockington, Baker and Jackson-Cartwright the Breakers led 25-17 at quarter time. With that momentum, it felt like they could hold the Kings to ransom.

A Carlin Davison alley-oop gave the BNZ Breakers a double-figure lead and although the Kings fought back to level the scores a Jackson-Cartwright triple enabled the Breakers to carry a narrow 41-39 lead into the halftime break. The BNZ Breakers star point guard leading all scorers with 12 points at the interval.

The BNZ Breakers scored the first four points of the second half and with López scoring in transition and Jackson-Cartwright making a trademark jumper the visitors led 52-44.

The Kings had the better of the closing stages of the third spell with a Cooks floater levelling proceedings at 52 points apiece. Jackson-Cartwright had the final say of the quarter with his steal and resulting free-throws giving the Breakers a two-point lead with ten minutes to play.

The BNZ Breakers were outscored 27-18 in the final quarter leaving coach Petteri Koponen and his staff plenty to ponder as to why they couldn’t seize the crown from the Kings which was on offer. With a record of narrow losses, finding the advantage in the final quarter has become a crucial quest.

They next take on the Brisbane Bullets at the Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre as part of the Ignite Cup, on Wednesday November 12 – the BNZ Breakers looking to make it two wins from two in Cup games.

Result:

BNZ Breakers 72 – Jackson-Cartwright 23pts & 7 assists, Mennenga 15pts, Baker 9pts

Sydney Kings 79 – Cooks 21pts & 14rebs, Davis 21pts, Noi 14pts