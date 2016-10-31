On a day where Steven Adams is reportedly closing in on a huge NBA contract, the Kiwi centre has proven his worth. Photo / AP.

On a day where Steven Adams is reportedly closing in on a huge NBA contract, the Kiwi centre has proven his worth.

Adams has mixed 14 points with 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in Oklahoma City Thunder's 113-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Leading NBA journalist Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Thunder is willing to offer Adams a rookie contract extension in the region of 100 million US dollars.

LISTEN: Basketball writer Erik Horne, who covers the Thunder, speaks with Rachel Smalley

It would make Adams one of the highest paid centres in the league.

The deadline for the two parties to agree terms is tomorrow, otherwise Adams will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.