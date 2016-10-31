Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Basketball

Basketball: Steven Adams makes strong start to season

Herald online
Quick Read
On a day where Steven Adams is reportedly closing in on a huge NBA contract, the Kiwi centre has proven his worth. Photo / AP.

On a day where Steven Adams is reportedly closing in on a huge NBA contract, the Kiwi centre has proven his worth. Photo / AP.

On a day where Steven Adams is reportedly closing in on a huge NBA contract, the Kiwi centre has proven his worth.

Adams has mixed 14 points with 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in Oklahoma City Thunder's 113-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Leading NBA journalist Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Thunder is willing to offer Adams a rookie contract extension in the region of 100 million US dollars.

LISTEN: Basketball writer Erik Horne, who covers the Thunder, speaks with Rachel Smalley

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It would make Adams one of the highest paid centres in the league.

The deadline for the two parties to agree terms is tomorrow, otherwise Adams will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Latest from Basketball