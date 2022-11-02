Tom Abercrombie in action against the Illawarra Hawks. Photo / Photosport

Tom Abercrombie has recovered from his eye injury and will return for the New Zealand Breakers in front of a home crowd in Sunday’s Australian Basketball League game against the Sydney Kings.

The two teams sit level at the top of the ladder, both with a six-win, two-loss record, and will meet for the first time this year at Spark Arena.

The Breakers have won their past three games, including a 29-point win over the 36ers and a 32-point win over the JackJumpers.

Abercrombie has yet to grace the court this season after suffering a torn retina in the NBL Blitz preseason tournament in Darwin. The forward had a nitrogen bubble inserted into his left eye almost two months ago, which prevented him from playing and travelling with the team. The bubble has now dissolved, leaving the captain fit to play.

Abercrombie was plagued by blurred vision but said he never feared losing his sight altogether.

“I was pretty confident I’d get it back and I’d be fine, so there weren’t any doubts in that sense. It was more frustration.”

Abercrombie said his patience was wearing thin after spending so long on the sidelines and watching his team on television.

“It just felt unfair that an injury like that happened to me at that time. I’m excited to have that opportunity now and to see the way the guys have grown and played over that time has been awesome.”

Coach Mody Maor said Abercrombie’s talismanic presence is a big boost for the side.

“Tom is a great player from both sides of the floor. He gives us a lot from leadership, defensive and offensive standpoints. That being said, he’s been out for a long time and we’ll give him his time and space to find his rhythm and jump on the moving train.”

Imports Barry Brown Jr and Jarrell Brantley have been two of the most consistent performers for the Breakers, regularly leading the points column.

Fellow American Dererk Pardon has also starred at centre, notching a man-of-the-match double double against the JackJumpers.

With all the standout performers, Abercrombie admits it might be a challenge to get back on court.

“Nothing’s a given and I don’t expect anything. It’s obviously fantastic to be back but the focus should completely be on the team because they’ve been doing an incredible job and playing really well.”