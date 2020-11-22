Basketball: Steven Adams traded to New Orleans Pelicans in NBA move

Steven Adams has been traded. Photo / Getty

Steven Adams' NBA trade is a done deal.

After seven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Kiwi star has reportedly been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Respected NBA reporter Shams Charania first reported that the Thunder were in talks to send Adams to the Pelicans, before ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Adams is set to be part of the originally-reported Jrue Holiday deal, which saw the Milwaukee Bucks pick up the high-profile guard in exchange for several draft picks from the Pelicans.

Charania has since tweeted the trade is complete.

Trade complete:



MIL: Jrue Holiday, No. 60 pick Sam Merrill

NOLA: Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, ‘25/'27 1sts, ‘24/'26 swaps via MIL

OKC: George Hill, Josh Gray, Kenrich Williams, Zylan Cheatham, Darius Miller, ‘23 protected 1st via Denver, two 2nd round picks

DEN: RJ Hampton — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Adams has spent his entire NBA career with the Thunder since he was drafted in 2013, playing 530 regular season and 59 playoff games, but with the Thunder rebuilding their roster for the future with an emphasis on collecting draft picks, Adams - and his US$27.5 million contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season -become less valuable.

Adams, 27, has one year remaining on his initial four-year contract before he becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans have the required cap space to include Adams' sizeable contract on their books for the season ahead and he will likely link up with rising sensation and 2019 No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson in the Pelicans' starting frontcourt.

Adams' departure from Oklahoma City will see him exit in 10th all-time in games played for the franchise, second in offensive rebounds, seventh in total rebounds, fifth in blocks and first in field goal percentage.

New Orleans has had a New Zealand influence in their team before, with Sean Marks playing 79 games over two seasons from 2008-2010, when the franchise was known as the New Orleans Hornets. New Zealand Breakers guard Corey Webster also spent pre-season with the squad in 2015.