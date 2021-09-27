Basketball: Steven Adams spent rare offseason away from home due to MIQ

Steven Adams of the Memphis Grizzlies helps assemble Teacher kits in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo / Getty

Memphis Grizzlies big man Steven Adams says the MIQ conditions meant he couldn't come home to New Zealand in the NBA offseason.

The Kiwi was traded to the Grizzlies by the New Orleans Pelicans in July and is preparing for his ninth season in the league.

Adams, who regularly returns to Rotorua and Wellington in the off season, told media today he didn't go home to New Zealand year due to protocols.

"There's a two-week quarantine at a hotel, so logistically it didn't make sense because I still needed to work out and (I) can't be locked up that long."

Adams called the NBA's goal of getting to 100% without a mandate a "pretty good goal." The newly acquired Grizzlies centre is vaccinated and says he's part of the majority.

Told the league has at least 90% of players vaccinated, Adams said, "Pretty low goal I guess."

Adams' Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant hasn't paid any attention to the NBA's push to get everyone vaccinated because he has been vaccinated for a while with plenty of motivation to take extra precautions.

"I know a lot of people who had COVID and passed away," Morant said. "Me, I just wanted to protect myself. Me and my family got it. I have a baby girl. I travel a lot. So can't bring COVID back to her."

- AP