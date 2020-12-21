Basketball: Seven Adams tops polls for toughest player in NBA for a second year

Steven Adams. Photo / Getty

Steven Adams has - once again - been voted as the NBA's toughest player.

NBA.com released the results of the 2020-21 NBA GM Survey announcing Adams as the winner for a second-year straight as he prepares for his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Adams finished with 32 per cent of the votes, beating the likes of PJ Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Marcus Smart.

But it's unlikely the news will faze Adams, who last year, couldn't care less of the title.

"It seems dumb," he said when told he had topped the poll in 2018.

"Do I get anything? Do I win? Do I get a bonus? That'll be sick! … I don't know. It seems dumb. It does. … It seems like a weird thing to poll. Guys are just bored, I think."

The news might be better received by the Pelicans after luring Adams' signature on a two-year deal for US$35 million ($50 million) last month.

The 29-year-old was part of a large four-team trade involving the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks that saw the Oklahoma City Thunder deal him and bring in five new players and three draft picks. He had previously spent all seven seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City franchise.

The annual GMs survey also highlighted the Pelicans as having 'the most promising core'.

Meanwhile, 81 per cent of voters tipped the Los Angeles Lakers to repeat as champions next season.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shaded Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic for likely MVP, as well as 'best international player'.

The pair also topped the polls for 'player you would sign if you were starting a franchise today'.