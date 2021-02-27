Basketball: New Zealand Breakers thrash Adelaide 36ers to claim second victory in 2021

A bloodied Colton Iverson (L) was fully committed to the cause in a Breakers win highlighted by 29 points from Tai Webster (R). Photos / Getty

The New Zealand Breakers have inflicted one of the most dominant first quarters in recent NBL history as part of a thrashing of the Adelaide 36ers and their second win of the season.

A few days after they scored just eight points in the opening 10 minutes against Melbourne United, the sputtering Sixers stumbled into the first break down 32-6, the 26-point margin the worst in the league's 40-minute era.

The first-quarter stats are as ugly as it gets:

• Six points

• Just two makes from 14 attempts – 1/7 from deep and 1/7 from inside the arc

• Six turnovers

• Just 1 assist and 1 steal

• They allowed New Zealand to make 12 of their 15 shots for 32 points

After their shocking opener against United (down 31-8), the Sixers would pull it together and go on to outscore Melbourne 63-46 the rest of the game, getting as close as four before they were closed out at the free throw line.

There would be no such recovery in this one.

Down 60-30 at the long break against a side without injured star import Lamar Patterson and Rob Loe - who has returned to New Zealand for personal reasons - it only got worse, the final buzzer putting the Sixers out of their collective misery — a 44-point margin the final result, 106-62.

Adelaide coach Conner Henry put the shocking performance down to a packed schedule and niggles to key players.

"Four games in seven days, not being able to train consistently with our core group because of injuries, not being able to train with the other guys in specific roles," Henry lamented.

"We're not in a good spot.

"We discussed just this scenario about making sure that we're ready to go and battling through fatigue and, as you saw, that first quarter, got way out of hand and we weren't able to stop it, then basically the game's over."

The Webster brothers, Tai and Corey, finished the game with 29 each, almost outscoring the Sixers by themselves, Tai adding 11 assists to record a double-double.

It was the Breakers' first NBL Cup victory — after losing their past four games by double digits — and they are the first team to clean sweep all the points on offer by winning every quarter.

The Sixers have just one win from five games in Melbourne, and their next task is the Illawarra Hawks Thursday.

BROTHERS IN ARMS

There is a knock that these two boys shoot too much — and sometimes it's valid — but there's no doubt when the Webster boys get on a heater, it's a thing of beauty.

While Corey was a mainstay for so long for the Breakers, younger brother Tai is now the man and the pair combined for 38 points in the first half on 13-19 shooting (Tai 21, Corey 17) — eight more than the Sixers managed for the whole half. Tai also dished out eight first-half dimes, meaning the Webster brothers had a hand in 21 of the Breakers' 22 makes.

Corey Webster acknowledged it was "awesome" to play with his brother, "but it's not really about that, though, we're a team, we're the Breakers."

FRIENDLY FIRE

Kiwi jet Finn Delany and import teammate Colton Iverson were both forced to leave the court after a nasty head clash in the third quarter.

Both men had blood spilling from around their faces after their heads met in the lane and were forced into the changerooms for repairs.

It forced a long break for clean up works and the two emerged with some patchwork around their faces.

HURT HUMPHRIES

As if the first-quarter performance wasn't bad enough, their best player Isaac Humphries limped from the court with a foot injury from what appeared to be an innocuous contest on the baseline.

He tried to warm up, but was ruled out by Adelaide medicos just after halftime.

"Isaac had a little niggle with his foot, he just kind of wrenched it," Henry said.

"We don't really know the extent of it as of right now. The physio didn't think that it was too serious, so I kept him out, really as a precaution.

"There's no reason when you're down 30 to play your starting five with another injury."

Humphries was the top scorer in both games against the Breakers this season — both wins — and the Sixers are unbeaten when he scores 21 or more.

Without their big talisman, all hope was lost.