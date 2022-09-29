Rob Loe of the Breakers. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Breakers coach Mody Maor is willing to ride out the peaks and troughs of transforming a young team.

The New Zealand side's Australian basketball league season starts on Sunday against Melbourne United across the Tasman.

They have had a mixed bag in preseason, with two wins over Illawarra followed by a trifecta of defeats in the Blitz tournament in Darwin.

Maor is implementing a defence-oriented gameplan and says it will take time to perfect.

"We're going to go through the learnings, pain and growth that any kind of transformation requires. But this team will defend at the end. Through five games in preseason we had two where we defended very well and three where we defended very poorly."

The season build-up has come with challenges, including an unwanted sense of deja vu with captain Tom Abercrombie sidelined following eye surgery.

The veteran will be unable to travel for the first seven weeks but may be available for home games as his vision returns.

Maor says they struggled for consistency without Abercrombie.

"This is a normal process for a young team. It's never going to be linear. There's going to be good moments and bad moments. We will learn from the bad ones and implement the habits we need to."

Barry Brown Jr. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Guard Will McDowell-White is also managing a knee injury and American import Barry Brown Jr is struggling with a sore foot.

But the coach is adamant the Breakers will be better off for having their depth tested early on.

"If you go through preseason winning every game, you're going to have a very bad start to the season. We're very happy we had these learnings. It's really sad we don't have Tom but it's good we have the opportunity to look at our team without him. Everybody understands where they need to step up."

The Auckland-based side will be under pressure in the opening three rounds of the season.

Last year's table toppers represent a demanding first outing, followed by finalists Tasmania Jackjumpers and the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Their 28-game regular season schedule - ending in early February - also includes a stretch of five games in 15 days.

"Our load is going to be high and there's a lot of travel involved but this is what the professional athlete is built for. These are the challenges we want to enjoy overcoming. It doesn't need to be smooth sailing in order for it to be productive."

Americans Dererk Pardon, Jarrell Brantley and Brown Jr, plus French NBA prospect Rayan Rupert have joined the roster.

Rupert has been one of the Breakers most consistent players in preseason, averaging 15 points across the Blitz tournament.

The Frenchman will step into the shoes of his injured captain.

Maor says the imports were hot and cold.

"The potential is there. What we want to see from our guys we saw in glimpses. Now it's about putting it together on a more consistent basis; getting the consistent input on both sides of the floor."

The Breakers home fans will finally get the chance to support their team in Auckland again, as the abolished border and bubble restrictions allow home games once more.

However, Maor says the normalised schedule only makes things a level playing field again, with no added bonus of home crowds.

But he adds the simple pleasures will make for a more cheerful team environment.

"I'm happy and excited we get a chance to play in front of our fans. I'm really happy everybody that's new to the Breakers gets a chance to experience New Zealand and everybody who's been through these past two years gets to spend the season with his family."

The Breakers' first home game is against the Tasmania Jackjumpers at Spark Arena on October 7.