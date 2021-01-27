Basketball: New Zealand Breakers remain winless after 10-point loss to Adelaide 36ers

Breakers bench during the final minutes of their defeat to the Adelaide 36ers. Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers were handed their second defeat of the NBL season after failing to recover from a slow start against the Adelaide 36ers last night.

Adelaide went out to a 13-1 lead to start the game before recording an 88-78 win. It follows the Breakers' season-opening defeat to the 36ers last Friday.

Finn Delany (19 points, six rebounds, three blocks), Corey Webster (17 points) and Tai Webster (15 points, seven assists) were all solid for the visitors in the loss.

Breakers new signing and former NBA player Lamar Patterson had a night to forget after going 0-5 in nearly 15 minutes of action.

Adelaide's Isaac Humphries led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and five blocks.

Breakers coach Dan Shamir said the side have 'a lot to figure out'.

"We are very unhappy with this game. Obviously there's the result and starting the season like that, but more importantly with how we played," Shamir said.

"The beginning can be tough and sometimes it's tough to bring everything to the court that you want to in terms of knowledge, shooting, playing together, chemistry and everything the team is looking to do. Tonight we looked like we were very early in the process and we definitely have a lot to figure out."

The Breakers now head Perth to play the Wildcats on Sunday before a second clash next Friday.