Barry Brown Jr scored 22 points in the NZ Breakers' win over the Adelaide 36ers. Photo / Photosport

Last season, the New Zealand Breakers finished at the foot of the NBL ladder with just five wins in their 28 matches.

In just seven outings this year, the side has matched that mark.

In this fifth win of the season, the Breakers made a statement against the highly touted Adelaide 36ers side on their way to a 99-70 victory.

After taking part in one of the most forgettable NBL matches in quite some time against Cairns in their last outing - during which they equalled the record for the fewest points scored in a quarter - it was a different story for the Breakers against Adelaide. Defensively, they were immense, while their attack was flowing in all areas. Remarkably, they were even on target from behind the arc – finishing the night shooting with a 50 per cent success rate from deep.

Import Barry Brown Jr continued to make a name for himself in the league as a microwave scorer, firing at will and leading the way with 22 points. Fellow import Jarrell Brantley again made his mark at both ends and combined with point guard Izayah Le’afa for seven of the team’s 12 steals.

It has been a drastic turnaround for the Breakers between seasons. Entering the campaign, Mody Maor took over as head coach, while the roster was overhauled; only Thomas Abercrombie, Rob Loe, Will McDowell-White and Sam Timmins returning from last year’s team.

Last year, the team were the worst in the league defensively and in rebounding. This year, they are among the league leaders in both categories – although their struggles to gather defensive rebounds early against Adelaide caused some issues early on.

“When we play together as a unit, we’re pretty tough to deal with – offensively and defensively – and today we had it rolling,” Brantley said in his post-match interview.

“Our defense triggers everything we do. In the first half, we let up a lot of offensive rebounds we didn’t want to give, so defensively we tried to stay locked. Then the second half came, and the shots started falling.”

While Adelaide were able to make the most of extra possessions early on, the Breakers’ defensive pressure made life hard for their hosts after a tight first quarter.

The side were able to build on their two-point quarter-time lead in the second period, with their defense beginning to take over the game and turnovers leading to points.

However, it was the third quarter where the match got away from Adelaide. In the first four minutes of the quarter, the Breakers held their hosts to a solitary point as they extended their lead into double figures. Playing with confidence, the Breakers showed they are capable of running up a score and, with a trio of three pointers to end the quarter, the side led by more than 20 points heading into the final 10 minutes.

From there, it was merely an exercise in staying focused until the final whistle, as they went on to close out an impressive 29-point win.

The side will now return back to New Zealand to host the Tasmania Jackjumpers at Spark Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Maor said he was pleased with the effort but said the side needs to keep adapting throughout the season.

“The intensity on the ball, the way we closed the paint. We were good on the rebound area for most of the game. I don’t think there’s one blueprint. Every team poses different challenges. The NBL is an incredible competition and you need great players in different positions.”

NZ Breakers 99 (Barry Brown Jr. 22 points, Jarrell Brantley 22, Izayah Le’afa 15)

Adelaide 36ers 70 (Kai Sotto 16, Antonius Cleveland 14, Craig Randall II 11)

1Q: 24-22. HT: 46-38. 3Q: 74-50.