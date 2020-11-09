Basketball: New Zealand Breakers confirm season to be based in Australia

Matt Walsh. Photo / Photosport

The Breakers will head to Australia at the start of December for a mid-January tip-off to the Australian Basketball League.

The club has announced it will fly out on December 1 and will be across the Tasman indefinitely.

Club owner and CEO Matt Walsh said that will put them in the best possible position to win a championship come the end of the season.

Walsh added it doesn't make it easy on them as an organisation, but this is the best thing for the team and pre-season.

The most likely competition start date is January 15.