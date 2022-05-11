Dan Shamir has stepped down as NZ Breakers head coach. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers have parted ways with head coach Dan Shamir following their worst season in club history.

Shamir chose to step down from his role with the team despite having a year left on his contract, with the Israeli coach wanting to return to Israel and connect with his family.

"The reason behind me leaving comes down to my family," Shamir said. "The past two seasons living in Melbourne have taken a toll on my wife and kids."



"It is time for me and my family to go home now, but this place will forever be part of our lives and identity."

Having joined the Breakers ahead of the 2019-20 season, the well-credentialed and highly touted coach was unable to lift the team back into title contention, failing to miss the playoffs in each of the three seasons he was in charge.

In the 2019-20 season, the Breakers posted a 15-13 record but missed out on a spot in the top four due to a countback. The following season saw the side fall well out of playoff contention with a 12-24 record, before a woeful campaign this season.

The club announced Shamir's decision on Wednesday.

"Dan led us through the most difficult two years in Breakers' history and through circumstances that no other basketball team in the world had to go through," Breakers owner Matt Walsh said.

"His work ethic and professionalism are a model for all, and I am very thankful for the last three years."

In his place, current assistant coach Mody Maor has been elevated to head coach – a move that was already in the works at Breakers HQ.

Walsh said the team had been planning for Maor to take over from Shamir at the end of the latter's contract, with the 36-year-old set to lead the club in their return to New Zealand shores next season.

"Ask the players; they will tell you Mody has been the driving force behind the development of Finn Delany, Will McDowell-White, Yanni Wetzell, Ousmane Dieng, Hugo Besson and RJ Hampton," Walsh said.

"His passion and excitement for the game are contagious. He has all the tools to be a great head coach and get us back to contending for championships."

Maor joined the club as an assistant in 2019. He has two years remaining on his current contract, and said it wanted to restore the pride Kiwi fans had in the club.

"We are coming off two difficult seasons in challenging circumstances, but what we really have now is a clean slate.

"There is a great kiwi core out there for us to recruit, and you can expect an exciting team pulling on the Breakers' jersey next season.

"We have an opportunity to rebuild, remake and reinvigorate."