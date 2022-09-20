Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers in action during the NBL Blitz match between Brisbane Bullets and New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Import forward Jarrell Brantley believes his wealth of NBA experience can help take the Breakers to another level in the Australian basketball league.

The 2.01-metre American is one of four imports joining the New Zealand outfit for the 2022/23 season.

The others are projected first round NBA pick Frenchman Rayan Rupert, 2.03-metre centre Dererk Pardon and former Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr.

Brantley made 41 appearances for the Utah Jazz across two seasons and featured mostly recently for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Summer League, starting all five games.

The 26-year-old was the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and in 2020 was named in the All-NBA G League first team and All-Rookie lineup.

Brantley effectively replaces departed Breakers veteran Finn Delany, who has joined Baskets Bonn in the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

He admits to being a key focal point of the side but says his objective is to be flexible.

"We have so many pieces so just being able to fit whatever role is needed. If I need to guard the best player, I do so. If I need to score more, I do so. Just being able to be the plug but also dynamic and dominant."

The Breakers have secured consecutive victories over the Illawarra Hawks in preseason, and will look to continue in the NBL Blitz tournament with games against the Bullets, Hawks and Kings over six days in Darwin.

Brantley says they have a special team with huge potential.

"Every game, we'll surprise more and people. They will realise this is really real. We have a lot of different tools and pieces. The best thing in my experience is just understanding what makes a team go."

Brantley describes himself as a natural-born leader but says he is focussed on being the best version of himself.

"I just walk how I walk if that makes sense. I think if you go to work everyday and show who you are, you lead by example. I'm reliable and guys can lean on me. I think that's what a leader is."

In total, eight newcomers have joined captain Tom Abercrombie, Rob Loe, Sam Timmins, Tom Vodanovich and Will McDowell-White for the upcoming season.

Abercrombie says the team dynamic clicked immediately.

"Honestly from the first day everyone came in, it was like we'd been together for months.

"Guys are coming into practice and getting after it every single day. It's a team of really hungry individuals who have a bit of a point to prove and a little chip on their shoulder."

Coach Mody Moar says the fresh recruits have integrated as smoothly as possible.

"We took significant care in bringing in people we thought could fit in from a cultural standpoint, would enjoy the experience New Zealand offers and be partners to the process we want to have."

