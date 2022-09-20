Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Basketball: Breakers import Jarrell Brantley ready to make a difference

By
3 mins to read
Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers in action during the NBL Blitz match between Brisbane Bullets and New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers in action during the NBL Blitz match between Brisbane Bullets and New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Import forward Jarrell Brantley believes his wealth of NBA experience can help take the Breakers to another level in the Australian basketball league.

The 2.01-metre American is one of four imports joining the New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.