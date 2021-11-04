Basketball: Axed Breakers star Tai Webster makes vaccine U-turn to join EuroLeague club Žalgiris Kaunas

Tai Webster. Photo / Photosport

Tall Blacks and former Breakers guard Tai Webster, who parted ways with the New Zealand ANBL club for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine, has ended up getting the jab after all in order to join his new team in Europe.

Webster has signed with Lithuanian EuroLeague club Žalgiris Kaunas until the end of the season after being released by the Breakers following his decision not to get vaccinated for "personal reasons".

In a media release announcing the signing, Žalgiris confirmed that Webster was now vaccinated and "therefore he should not have any additional difficulties in representing Žalgiris".

Despite the U-turn on his vaccine stance, the initial sticking point that prompted his departure from the club, Breakers boss Matt Walsh wished Webster all the best.

"Like all former Breakers we wish Tai the best," Walsh told Newstalk ZB. "I'm happy that Tai decided to get vaccinated. Good luck to him. I actually played for the coach of Zalgris, Jure Zdovc. He was a coach of mine when I played in Euroleague. He's a great guy. Good luck to Tai."

Asked if there was an element of frustration that Webster did end up getting vaccinated, Walsh said: "No not at all."

Walsh added that the Breakers are now in a better place, having signed former NBA guard Jeremiah Martin to fill the hole left by Webster.

"I think if you look at our roster, being able to add Jeremiah Martin once Tai left, who is a former NBA player, really explosive, I think there's no question that our roster is better today than it was two months ago. So we're very happy with where we are."

Webster signed for the Breakers from Turkish club Galatasaray last July. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in the 2020/21 ANBL season.

