AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams: The potential 'tragic consequences' of America's Cup 2021

3 minutes to read
‘A milestone day’ for Emirates Team New Zealand as they hit the water in first official practice. Video / Emirates Team NZ
NZ Herald

OPINION by AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams:

After watching the first America's Cup practice day I feel compelled to make a 'public safety announcement'.

We have never seen boats this fast on our harbour before,

