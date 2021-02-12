Australian tech startup Swysh making it easy to connect with New Zealand sport's biggest names

From left to right: Kiwis playmaker Shaun Johnson, White Ferns captain Sophie Devine and All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea. Photos / Photosport

New Zealand sport fans can now purchase personalised video messages from their favourite athletes as well as supporting local children's charities, through an Australian tech startup.

Since its launch in early 2020, Swysh has grown its athlete base from a mere 10 football players to more than 350 pro-athletes across over 20 sports.

Kiwi sport stars have gotten behind the app, including Ardie Savea, Shaun Johnson, Ngani Laumape, Sophie Devine and Carlos Spencer.

The cost of videos range from $20 to $150, with a minimum of 20 per cent of proceeds donated to local children's charities.

Swysh Founder and CEO Michael Roth said the video platform was about leveraging the power of sport to create lasting and positive experiences for fans, while benefiting the local community at the same time.

"We are really excited to bring the Swysh experience to New Zealand. Whether it's a birthday shout-out, motivational message or good old-fashioned banter, you can't underestimate the impact these videos have on brightening someone's day," Roth said.

"This has been particularly true over the last few months where some families and friends have spent months apart."

Swysh has grown rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Both athlete and customer numbers have soared with some athletes having delivered more than 100 videos to fans.

"It's fantastic to see so many athletes jump on a unique opportunity to engage with fans in a different way, all while benefiting kids in need via the incredible work of our local charity partners," Roth said.

Fans wanting to purchase a video message can head to heyswysh.com.