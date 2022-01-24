Kiwi Michael Venus and Aussie Nick Kyrgios face off in a highly anticipated transtasman Aussie Open quarter-final doubles clash. Photos / Getty

OPINION:

Michael Venus and his German partner Tim Pütz face Aussie wildcards Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis tomorrow for a place in the Australian Open doubles semifinals.

The transtasman clash shapes up to be a thrilling contest, with both pairs showing good form heading into the quarter-final.

Venus and Pütz, who are the No 6 seeds, have had a relatively easy draw so far, having beaten their first two opponents in straight sets, before advancing into the quarters over Australians Jason Kubler and Chris O'Connell thanks to an injury-enforced walkover.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have won over fans around the world thanks to their brash and exuberant style.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis celebrate after winning their third round doubles clash. Photo / Getty

Kyrgios, a controversial figure who has already made headlines during the tournament, was knocked out of the men's singles in the second round by Daniil Medvedev, but has thrived with partner Kokkinakis in the doubles draw.

The Aussie duo has already beaten Croatian No 1 seeds Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić, as well as No 15-ranked Gonzalo Escobar and Ariel Behar.

Ahead of the highly anticipated transtasman battle, here are five things Venus and Pütz will need to do to prevail:

1. Focus on themselves and not their opponents. Do what they do well, taking care of their own service games and putting pressure on Kyrgios and Kokkinakis when the Aussies serve.

Michael Venus of New Zealand and Tim Pütz of Germany celebrate a point. Photo / Getty

2. Venus and Pütz must make the most of their doubles nous. As doubles specialists, their court sense, anticipation and knowledge of one another's games will be key. The Kiwi and his partner play doubles day in and day out, while Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have barely played a handful of matches together.

3. Stay disciplined. Because they are playing opponents who will have no pattern and they will have to react to whatever ball comes and play the right shot off it.

4. Deal with the crowd factor. It will be noisy and there will be a lot of distractions so staying cool and calm under pressure is vital. A strong start is essential for Venus and Pütz to silence the crowd.

5. It doesn't take much to get under Kyrgios's skin. A bit of gamesmanship could work. Slowing the points down and using the full time allowed between serves could frustrate the Aussie.