Nick Kyrgios. Photo / Getty Images

Day four of the Australian Open is here, with a blockbuster clash between Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios headlining the bill.

Advantage Medvedev?

World No2 Daniil Medvedev and Australian favourite Nick Kyrgios will take to the court on Rod Laver Arena later tonight, a decision that will eliminate some of the rowdy atmosphere seen in Kyrgios' round one win over Liam Broady.

The win over Broady was played on John Cain Arena, often referred to as 'the people's court' as anyone with a day pass to the event can rock up and take a seat in the stands. Kyrgios used that well and truly to his advantage in his straight sets win over Broady, playing to the crowd and feeding off their support.

With the hometown support in Kyrgios' favour, Englishman Broady found it quite a hostile environment to play in.

"Everyone was telling me you'll really enjoy it, it's going to be amazing, but I thought it was absolutely awful," Broady said of the atmosphere after the match.

"I obviously wanted to win and losing matches in general isn't enjoyable, and the atmosphere was incredible, but it's the first time I've ever walked onto a tennis court and been booed, which for me was a crazy experience.

"You get sledging from the sides like you can't believe that you can't pick up on TV. It's a very difficult atmosphere to try and handle, and like I said (Kyrgios) is incredible at getting them behind him and he plays better for it. I think that's very rare now, especially in the sport of tennis, people don't really interact with the crowd like her does, and that is one of his biggest strengths."

However, unsurprisingly, the second round match between Kyrgios and Medvedev will be played at the tennis park's largest arena. Kyrgios will still have plenty of admirers, undoubtedly, however it's a court Medvedev has been terrific on - crowd support or not.

Their match headlines the night session.