Aussie tennis player who is selling nudes speaks out after stripping her social media

Angelina Graovac has stripped her social media since it was revealed she's on OnlyFans. Photo / Instagram

Australian tennis player Angelina Graovac has asked for positivity after it was reported she is selling nude photos to help support her playing career.

The 19-year-old from NSW has stripped her social media of several revealing images after Swiss outlets Blick and Nau revealed she has opened an OnlyFans page to supplement her career tour earnings of just over A$3500.

But she has posted twice to Instagram, first declaring "there is too much negativity in the world, do your best to make sure you aren't contributing to it" before adding "be so busy improving yourself that you have no time to criticise others".

Angelina Graovac is ranked outside the top 1000 female tennis players. Photo / Instagram

Graovac was a talented junior from the Illawarra region but has struggled to break onto the grand slam scene since her pro debut in 2018.

A regular on the ITF Tour, she has won just nine of her 37 career singles matches and is ranked 1171 in the world.

More than 24 million users are said to be on the web subscription service, which has made a name for itself as a hotbed of adult content.

And the Aussie, who is said to be selling nude pictures, is not the first tennis player to dip into the platform.

Former world No.17 Bernard Tomic has starred in a number of X-rated OnlyFans clips with his girlfriend Vanessa Sierra.

Former Supercars driver Renee Gracie also turned to OnlyFans after her motorsport career, while surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey is also selling adult content on her own personal website.