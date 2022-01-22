Auckland Marathon: 8000 entrants run through the city

runners taking part in the Auckland Marathon this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Over 8000 participants have started their runs in the Auckland Marathon as the event celebrates its 30th year.

After being postponed in 2021 due to Covid-19, the marathon had runners from across the country take part on Sunday morning.

Participants were competing in the wheelchair, full, half and 11km marathons.

The marathon begins in the North Shore suburb of Devonport, and heads across the Auckland Harbour Bridge, along the beach at St Heliers Bay before ending at Victoria Park in the city.

Jonathan Nelson was the event's first winner in the wheelchair marathon category.

Michael Voss, the men's half marathon winner, crossed the finish line in 1hr 5 min.

Katrina Andrew, the women's half marathon winner, crossed the finish line minutes after Voss.

Thousands of runners are still on the course with races set to continue until 1pm.

