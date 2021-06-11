Auckland club rugby: University call on retired No10 as they eye top four

Auckland rugby club University have persuaded Brenton Helleur to come out of retirement after the injury to their regular No10 Tyrone Elkington-MacDonald threatened to put the brakes on their progress towards a Gallaher Shield top four position.

Helleur, 35, has been named on the reserves bench for University's match against Suburbs at Colin Maiden Park on Saturday and will likely start at first-five for the rest of the season after Elkington-MacDonald broke his collarbone in his team's victory over Papatoetoe a fortnight ago.

Regular starting halfback Henry Saker wore the No10 jersey in University's narrow 22-15 defeat to front-runners College Rifles last weekend but will soon resume his specialist position.

University, third on the table, are eager to cement their place in the top four with three matches remaining. College Rifles, undefeated after eight games, head the table on 39 competition points ahead of Ponsonby (38), University (32) and Grammar Tec (30). Significantly, however, Rifles, Grammar Tec and Eden (fifth, on 27 competition points), have played one game fewer than Ponsonby and University.

"We've got three games because we haven't had the bye," University coach Jason Mclean said. "We just have to make sure we win and try to secure bonus points and secure that top four spot."

Even despite the disruption over their main playmaker, they will provide a formidable challenge for Suburbs, who are 10th, with three wins and five losses this season. University's performance in the loss to Rifles, who will face a big test themselves on Saturday when hosting Ponsonby, was evidence of that. All of their three of University's defeats have been close, which made their recent 24-23 victory over Grammar Tec all the more significant.

"We've got a stingy defence which helps a lot but we also pride ourselves on our attack," Mclean said. "I give the boys a licence to have a crack and play what's in front of them but we're very structured as well.

"It's been working – it was good to get that narrow win over G-Tec, that really got the monkey off our back as far as tight games are concerned."

Former New Zealand secondary schools tighthead prop Takaji Young Yen tighthead prop is one to look out for, as is hooker Te Ariki Te Puni, Cameron Church and Richmond Patea Save.

For Suburbs coach Glenn Climo, the return from Japan of loosehead prop Jarred Adams has proven to be a huge boost, as has the return of No8 Dillon Halaholo. Prop Ropate Rinakama has also been invaluable but has signed with the Manawatu Tubros. Experienced backs Tai Tupo and Tutu Tairea have provided good guidance to the youngsters around them.

"We had a pretty rough start to the year; we've got a pretty inexperienced team so it was always going to take a few weeks for them to find their feet," Climo said. "We've been fortunate to have a few of the older heads come back in the last four or so weeks which has really helped these young boys with their development.

"Probably from that Manukau game [a 35-5 win on May 22] we've really started to find our stride and a few of the boys have started to believe in themselves and the results have started to show on the field which has been awesome."

A narrow 21-10 defeat to Eden a fortnight ago showed Suburbs were making progress.

"They definitely fielded their strongest team and we gave them a real scare," Climo said. "We knew we had that performance in us, we just had clicked in the weeks prior. That Eden game, the boys really fronted and to be fair we were on defence for a lot of that game and the boys kept turning up for each other. Even though we didn't get the result, in terms of the team culture and what we're trying to achieve at Suburbs, it really gave the boys a massive boost.

"Varsity have a tough set piece and a very physical No8 in Uini Fetalaiga so our boys are going to have to front up defensively. Provided we can get our defensive shape sorted and get a bit of line speed on those boys and build some pressure, hopefully we'll be able to play off the back of that. We've got a pretty exciting backline with plenty of speed out wide.

"But it will take a big defensive effort, especially against some of their big boys."

University v Suburbs at Colin Maiden Park, kick-off 2.45pm.

University:



1. Lui More

2. Te Ariki Te Puni

3. Takaji Young Yen

4. Jonathan Neary ©

5. Tumama Tu'ulua

6. Nathan Harris

7. Beau Birtwistle

8. Uini Fetalaiga

9. Isileli Aholelei

10. Henry Saker

11. Maile Koloto

12. Amos Pogia

13. George Emosi

14. Sage Shaw-Tait

15. Chad Crenfeldt-Smith

16. Steve Afoa

17. Aidan Spence

18. Junior Passi

19. Richmond Patea Seve

20. Cameron Church

21. Brenton Helleur

22. Alfred Nonu

23. Wesley Mauafu



Suburbs:



1. Jarred Adams

2. Ollie Shepherd

3. Ravindar Singh Teja

4. Jone Nairabokitoga

5. Josh MacKenzie

6. Luke Cunis

7. Carlos Donnell-Brown

8. Dillan Halaholo

9. Zachary King

10. Adrian Lole

11. Tutu Tairea

12. Tai Tupou

13. Jacob Tuala-Dawson

14. Bruno Tuivai

15. Declan Crann

16. Lonetona Mataena

17. Aukuso Vaelua Teo

18. Ethan Nisbett

19. Uelese Alioaiga

20. Dane Tahilanu

21. Mualia Fa'amausili

22. Koki Tokuda

23. TBC