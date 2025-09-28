Lisa Adams celebrates her win in the Women’s Shot Put F37 final. Michael Thomas / Athletics New Zealand

Lisa Adams has opened New Zealand’s account at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in style with a golden return in the women’s shot put F37 final.

Adams opened her competition with a massive 13.83m throw in the first round, taking her out to the lead in the competition, which she never relinquished.

Despite two fouls mid-series, Adams’ opening mark was more than enough to secure gold and New Zealand’s first medal of the championships. Her performance further cements her dominance in the F37 shot put, where she holds both the championship record (14.80m) and the world record (15.50m).

The silver medal went to Irina Vertinskaia, competing as a Neutral Para Athlete, with a best throw of 12.95m. Na Mi of China claimed bronze with a top mark of 12.28m.

Adams’ victory in New Delhi adds another chapter to a remarkable career that includes world titles in 2019 and 2023, and a Paralympic gold in Tokyo 2020.