Lisa Adams has opened New Zealand’s account at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in style with a golden return in the women’s shot put F37 final.
Adams opened her competition with a massive 13.83m throw in the first round, taking her out to the lead in the competition, whichshe never relinquished.
Despite two fouls mid-series, Adams’ opening mark was more than enough to secure gold and New Zealand’s first medal of the championships. Her performance further cements her dominance in the F37 shot put, where she holds both the championship record (14.80m) and the world record (15.50m).
The silver medal went to Irina Vertinskaia, competing as a Neutral Para Athlete, with a best throw of 12.95m. Na Mi of China claimed bronze with a top mark of 12.28m.
Adams’ victory in New Delhi adds another chapter to a remarkable career that includes world titles in 2019 and 2023, and a Paralympic gold in Tokyo 2020.
Diagnosed with left hemiplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, Adams began her para-athletics journey in 2018 and quickly rose to prominence. Her win here reaffirms her dominance in the F37 shot put and marks a triumphant return to the top of the podium.
Sprinter Anna Grimaldi looked sharp and composed in the heats of the Women’s 100m T47, qualifying second in her heat with a time of 12.41s. The 2024 Paralympic 200m champion will face a stacked final, including 2024 Paralympic 100m champion Kiara Rodriguez of Ecuador, world record holder American Brittni Mason and French 16-year-old rising star Marie Ngoussou Ngouyi.
Will Stedman made light work of his men’s 400m T36 heat, cruising to a time of 55.16s. The Christchurch-based athlete looked relaxed and in control, setting himself up well for the final.