Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Athletics

Lisa Adams wins world shot put F37 gold at World Para Athletics Championships

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lisa Adams celebrates her win in the Women’s Shot Put F37 final. Michael Thomas / Athletics New Zealand

Lisa Adams celebrates her win in the Women’s Shot Put F37 final. Michael Thomas / Athletics New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lisa Adams has opened New Zealand’s account at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in style with a golden return in the women’s shot put F37 final.

Adams opened her competition with a massive 13.83m throw in the first round, taking her out to the lead in the competition, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save