Ashes cricket: Awful England battered by Australia in lopsided day one of Boxing Day test at the MCG

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates the wicket of Dawid Malan of England. Photo / Getty

Invited to bat first on a seaming pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, under-siege England slumped to 182 all out as Australia set sail to retain the Ashes.

Already up 2-0 in the series, a win in the Boxing Day test would seal a series victory for Australia, one that is increasingly looking like a 5-0 whitewash.

England were rolled for less than 200 for the 12th time in tests this year, and at stumps, Australia were 61-1 as they set themselves up to dominate the third test.

Australia's pace-bowling captain Pat Cummins ripped through England's top order in the opening session, taking three wickets, and the hosts then claimed another three wickets in the middle session, removing the dangerous duo of Joe Root (50) and Ben Stokes (25).

The dismissal of Jos Buttler for three, after aiming a wild slog to deep mid-wicket off the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon in the last over before tea, summed up England's struggles against Australia's disciplined bowling.

Jonny Bairstow made 35 on his test return and the tail had a brief slog but this was another limp England batting performance in a series packed with them.

After rain delayed the start of play for 30 minutes, Cummins removed Haseeb Hameed, caught behind without scoring, and Zak Crawley, caught at gully for 12. Dawid Malan added 48 for the third wicket with Root, before Cummins was rewarded in the final over before lunch, as Malan was caught at first slip for 14 at 61-3.

Australia's talisman Cummins, the world No 1-ranked bowler, led his side superbly in the opening session after winning the toss and bowling on an uncharacteristically green-tinged MCG pitch.

World No 2-ranked batsman Root reached his half-century off 76 deliveries but quickly added to his side's woes outside off stump by offering a catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off the bowling of Mitchell Starc at 82-4. Root was furious with himself when departing, again having made a solid start without pushing on to the big scores required to win an Ashes series away from home.

Stokes tried to lift England's scoring rate by launching into an aggressive cut shot off the bowling of Cameron Green, but the left-hander was caught at gully at 115-5, and that set about a quick conclusion to their innings.

Cummins led the way with 3-36, the same figures Lyon ended with, while Starc overcame an early injury to take two scalps and 32-year-old debutant Scott Boland trapped Mark Wood lbw for his first test wicket.

England had made four changes to their team, as Root's side recalled pace bowler Wood and spinner Jack Leach in place of seamers Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad, while Rory Burns and Ollie Pope were dropped for Crawley and Bairstow.

But whatever they tried, they were no match for Australia.

- With AP