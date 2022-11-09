ASB withdraws from Eden Park sponsorship

ASB is no longer a sponsor of Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

ASB Bank has blown the full-time whistle on their long-running sponsorship at Eden Park.

ASB has had naming rights on the imposing northern grandstand for more than a decade. That period has encompassed the 2011 Rugby World Cup, the 2015 Cricket World Cup, the 2017 British Lions series, numerous rugby test matches and other major sporting events.

In that time, fans at the ground looked on as Richie McCaw lifted the 2011 Rugby World Cup and Grant Elliott hit the six that put New Zealand into a Cricket World Cup final.

ASB made national headlines in October 2020 when they purchased the temporary naming rights to Eden Park for a sizeable sum, then gave it to a Kaikoura fish and chip shop, as part of their strategy to assist small businesses during the Covid-19 upheavals.

Their sponsorship contract with Eden Park concluded last month and the bank turned down the opportunity to continue.

“Our contract with Eden Park came up for renewal at the end of October and we agreed with Eden Park some time ago that we would not renew,” an ASB spokesperson told the Herald.

The spokesperson terms of the multi-year agreement were “commercially sensitive”, but the investment has been significant.

They said the decision would not affect the Australian-owned bank’s commitment to the All Blacks and other New Zealand Rugby brands. The bank signed on as a major commercial partner with the All Blacks in 2015 and three years later extended that sponsorship to encompass the Black Ferns and Māori All Blacks. Those partnerships remain ongoing.

It’s understood that ASB are diversifying their portfolio and gradually moving away from investment in stadiums sponsorship, which has been extensive. While they are still linked with many venues around the country, they are no longer associated with Tauranga’s Baypark arena (where Trustpower now holds the naming rights) and the former ASB stadium in Kohimarama (now sponsored by Barfoot and Thompson).

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner was optimistic about securing a deal with a new corporate sponsor.

“The next 12 months will be the busiest in the park’s 120-year history as we deliver a diverse range of sporting fixtures, international concerts and events. This is an exciting time as we now look to explore new opportunities and secure an integrated category partnership, including the naming rights for the north stand.”

He paid tribute to ASB’s support over the years.

“We understand ASB’s decision to move in a different direction at this time. We are extremely appreciative of ASB’s partnership and the support of all our partners and members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The biggest sporting event on these shores next year is the Fifa World Cup, though Fifa’s insistence on ‘clean’ stadiums — and fierce protection of their global and regional partners during their showpiece tournaments — means opportunities to leverage off that tournament could be limited.

The southern grandstand is sponsored by Samsung, while Kia has the naming rights to the east stand. The west stand does not have a naming sponsor.