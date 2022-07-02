Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Andrew Alderson: The Black Caps have an opportunity to welcome a new generation of test players

4 minutes to read
Gary Stead (L) and Kane Williamson have a lot to consider over the next six months. Photo / Photosport

Gary Stead (L) and Kane Williamson have a lot to consider over the next six months. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Alderson
By
Andrew Alderson

Reporter

OPINION:

The New Zealand cricket team has an opportunity to contemplate their future strategy between now and their next tests away against Pakistan in December and January.

They have conceded the defence of the inaugural

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.