Gary Stead (L) and Kane Williamson have a lot to consider over the next six months. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The New Zealand cricket team has an opportunity to contemplate their future strategy between now and their next tests away against Pakistan in December and January.

They have conceded the defence of the inaugural world championship. The Black Caps have four matches to play – two away against Pakistan and two at home to Sri Lanka next March.

Winning each of those would move them to 76 points out of a possible 156 - a percentage of 48.7 - to complete the competition in March next year. Five teams are above that mark and eight of the nine series remaining involve teams above eighth-placed New Zealand.

This team, as the incumbent titleholders, are held to the highest standards in this country's cricketing history. The only possible comparison is the Sir Richard Hadlee-inspired era of the 1980s.

Change is needed, but respect must also be afforded to coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson that they are qualified to make such calls. Since pairing up in September 2018 they have won the World Test Championship and taken the Black Caps to the finals of 50-over and 20-over global showpieces.

To their credit, the pair issued mea culpas after the final test loss against England at Headingley which condemned New Zealand to a 3-0 clean sweep.

They admitted left-arm orthodox spinner Ajaz Patel should have played, an omission exacerbated by his English opposite Jack Leach taking a first 10-wicket haul in 25 tests.

Contrast that with Patel becoming the third bowler in test history to take 10 wickets in an innings last December against India at Mumbai. He has bowled two overs in the seven tests since.

Ajaz Patel has been largely confined to water-boy duties since taking a record 10-wickets in an innings for the Black Caps last year. Photo / Photosport

Part of the problem has been an embarrassment of pace bowling riches.

New Zealand had the strongest attacking trio in their history circa 2020 courtesy of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, accompanied by all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme with Matt Henry on the bench. That team balance had room for a spinner.

Then along came the compelling case of Kyle Jamieson. What are a coach and captain to do?

Well, at home on green seaming pitches, the temptation has been to adopt a West Indies 1970s Four-Horsemen-Of-The-Apocalypse approach and bowl them all.

Such a mindset has consigned 33-year-old Patel to 12 tests since debuting in November 2018, three of which have been at home. That tactic might need addressing when the Black Caps next host England in non-WTC matches in February.

The alternative promotes a negative message: Forget about bowling spin if you have dreams of playing tests for New Zealand at home.

Other changes might be considered.

Could Will Young, the man often touted as the heir apparent to Ross Taylor at number four in the New Zealand batting order, be switched with Devon Conway? Conway's technique as an opener has passed examination before, notably with a double hundred on debut at Lord's last year.

Tom Blundell reinforced his place as wicketkeeper-batter against England but space must also be found for Daryl Mitchell after his 538 runs at an average of 107.6 and generally sound catching at first slip. Notably, Mitchell would have missed the first test if Henry Nicholls had been fit. A case of musical chairs looms.

A wider issue might also need addressing.

Thirteen of the 15 players used across the series were aged 30-plus with Young (29) and Kyle Jamieson (27) the exceptions.

Compare that to six of the 12 Englishmen: New Zealand's average age was 31 compared to England's 29, which includes 39-year-old James Anderson.

New Zealand may be forced to confront to a fact of life - and longevity - that the need to develop a new generation of test players is imminent.