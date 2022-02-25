South Africa captain Dean Elgar backed up his bold call at the toss. Photo / Photosport

The coin toss provided a highlight on the opening day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar chose correctly, and promptly delivered an Agatha Christie-like twist to the match plot.

Interrogator Mark Richardson: "Good start there, Dean. You've won the toss, psychologically that's got to be important? What are you doing?"

Elgar: "We're going to bat first."

Richardson: "You're going to bat first? Now, that is a surprise. Why?"

Elgar: "I think it's important for us to front up. The wicket looks a lot better than the first test. A lot less of a grass covering. The grass also looks browner than the first game… as a batting unit we need to front up."

The decision made Elgar the first captain in 11 tests at Hagley Oval to opt to don the pads on the first morning. His courage was rewarded by the Proteas reaching 238 for three at stumps and his statement said plenty about what he demands from a team which last month came from behind at home to beat India 2-1.

Elgar's forthright mindset was a credit, given the side faced 91 overs across the entire first test. The temptation to field must have been tantalising.

The left-hander oozed determination in deed too, as the visitors went about proving their worth after last week's innings and 276-run loss.

Elgar made 41 in a 111-run partnership with Sarel Erwee, the country's first century opening stand overseas since 2012. Erwee reached his maiden test ton, a revelation considering he delivered an aggregate return of 10 from 32 balls on debut last week.

Warnings reliving Black Caps' captain Brendon McCullum's decision ahead of the 2013 rout for 45 at Cape Town swirled, but this pitch looked drier and browner than the first test strip… and certainly that Newlands surface of yesteryear. The reduced time to attend to the block, even after an abridged opening fixture, muted the usual zing. One example was six catches falling short of the cordon.

Customary colour chart references to "Kermit-hued", "emerald" and "verdant" were shelved and "Tuscan-olive", "khaki" and "hazel" got dusted off from cricket's literary wardrobe.

The hosts stand on the brink of a first series victory in 17 attempts against South Africa and a return to No.1 in the rankings but, at this rate, their all-pace attack could look one-dimensional if the pitch deteriorates to any extent.

The visitors have at least included spinner Keshav Maharaj as a hedging bet. The left-arm orthodox helped roll the Black Caps with match figures of eight for 87 at Wellington in 2017, including six in the hosts' second innings.