ANBL basketball: Hawks game cancelled after positive Covid-19 tests in Breakers camp

Breakers team huddle. Photo / Photosport

Four members of the Breakers' camp in Australia have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing their ANBL warm-up game with the Illawarra Hawks scheduled for Thursday to be cancelled.

All members of the Breakers touring party have been self-isolating in their inner-city Melbourne apartments since Sunday night.

The Breakers are currently competing in Australia during the ANBL pre-season. All players and staff associated with the Breakers in Australia are double vaccinated.

However, one of the touring group felt unwell immediately following Saturday night's win against the SEM Phoenix.

As a precaution, he took a rapid antigen test at midnight, and it came back negative. Still feeling unwell the following day, he had a PCR test which subsequently showed a positive result for Covid-19.

As close contacts of the person with the positive result, the whole touring group was required to self-isolate and take Covid tests.

All 39 people in the touring group associated with the Breakers, including children, underwent PCR tests yesterday, which uncovered a further three positive results.

That means the touring group will remain in lockdown isolation and undergo further PCR testing until further notice.

The four Covid positive members of the touring group have not required hospitalisation.

"Our team has followed best practices, but unfortunately, a number of individuals have experienced symptoms," said Breakers owner Matt Walsh, who is with the team in Australia.

"We will continue to follow the advice of medical professionals and the NBL and look forward to being back on the court soon."

Last Friday, Victoria eased Covid restrictions for the fully vaccinated ahead of the state reaching its 90 per cent vaccination milestone.

Altogether 827 people tested positive for the virus in Victoria today, while there are 9420 active cases in the state.