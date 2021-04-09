Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

An uncomfortable truth: The alarming gulf between rugby players and decision makers

5 minutes to read
Sky Sport's The Breakdown explain the possible outcomes from the Silver Lake deal. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

There have been grand statements of intent and proclamations that diversity in the boardroom is a high-priority, institutional goal and yet professional rugby has found room for just two Pasifika board directors.

Since 2016

