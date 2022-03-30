Voyager 2021 media awards
America's Cup: Revealed - How much Barcelona is paying to take event off Auckland

PM Jacinda Ardern was 'disappointed' with the move of the America's Cup offshore while Auckland Mayor Phil Goff revealed more details about what will happen to the former team base locations. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Barcelona's winning bid to take the America's Cup offshore has fallen short of the projected $200 million Team New Zealand said would be needed to mount a successful America's Cup defence.

Barcelona was of the 37th America's Cup yesterday after a long and drawn-out process to find a venue. The Herald can confirm the Catalonian bid came with an offer of €70 million (approx NZ$112m); with €45m from public institutions and the remaining €25m from private entities.

