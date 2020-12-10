America's Cup: British and US challengers in doubt to take part in first practice races

Ineos Team UK's opening practice session on Tuesday resulted in a damaged boat. Photo / Photosport

The first practice races between the competitors for the America's Cup are set to begin on Friday, though two teams appear likely to be watching on from the shoreline.

Team New Zealand and challengers Ineos Team UK, Luna Rossa and American Magic all took to the water together for the first time on Tuesday, practicing in non-race situations off the coast of Maraetai, but just two boats emerged unscathed from the outing.

Ineos Team UK and American Magic will not take part in today's practice on the same course and regatta director Iain Murray says both teams are looking unlikely to have resolved problems with their boats before tomorrow.

"I think whatever's going on with the English and the Americans, I'm not sure that either of those teams are 100% confident they'll be there tomorrow," Murray told NZME.

"They're not ready. I think the British broke their boat on the first day and I still don't think it's recovered from that."

The depleted lineup, as well as delays due to strong winds in Auckland, has left Murray recommending that sailing fans wait until tomorrow, or further race practices on Monday and Tuesday, to take a closer look at the AC75 mega-boats.

"It's pretty windy out there and there's been a delay of the boats wanting to go out today, so it's going to be a late day and it's probably not the best day to come.

"It's probably better to come tomorrow, or Monday or Tuesday, when the boats are there in a more formal situation."

All of the practice sessions before the World Series begins on December 17 will take place on Course E, off Maraetai, and typically begin mid-to-late afternoon.

The first three days of the World Series will see four races per day of round-robin competition when all of the four teams will race each other twice.

The fourth day (Christmas Cup race) will be comprised of two knockout stages, the first consisting of two head-to-head matchups, with the winners of each progressing to the final and the losers to a third/fourth match which will help decide the final rankings.

The pairing for the Christmas race semifinals will be decided by the results of the World Series double round-robin.