America's Cup 2021: Why racing on fan-friendly Course C is off limits

Wind forecasts are looking better for racing today, with light to moderate winds expected after worries of a lack of wind going into the weekend.

But fans will have to wait for the best "stadium" viewing of the America's Cup action, with Course C still out of action because of the north-easterly winds.

Regatta Director Iain Murray has picked Course A, the northernmost course available, as the best chance to catch expected north-east winds of around 9-13 knots during today's racing period.

"It's a similar sort of day to yesterday I think. It's a developing thermal enhance sea breeze for this coast," Murray said.

"We're expecting around 9-13 knots ... it's encouraging that the breeze and the thermal aspect has developed I think earlier than these models."

There are also increased hopes that the change to Course A from Course E, which was used in the first two days of racing, will create more variation and competition in the racing after the first four races where there was no lead changes.

However, the more unpredictable harbour Course C remains out of play, despite being available for the first time now that Auckland is out of Covid-19 alert Level 2, due to a lack of a southwest breeze.

Fans and spectators wave to the America's Cup boats. Photo / Photosport

Murray said the expected winds over the next few days are partly sheltered by Rangitoto, which means Course C may remain off limits for a while yet.

"It's just not on the table," Murray said. "You heard it yesterday from Pete (Peter Burling) ... with Course C, the breeze needs to be in the southwest. We've never run a race in a northeaster in Course C and I don't think it's appropriate to start learning in the America's Cup."

"There's a high probability we'll end up back on Course E tomorrow and for the sake of the competition I have a belief that we should have some variation in what we're doing and that's part of the background of why we're going to Course A today.

"Course C is the priority. It's where the city would like to see the utilisation of the north head viewing platform would be great. But for me, my first and foremost job is to run the best and fairest and most appropriate races for the America's Cup.

"The breeze has got to be in the southwest, it's as simple as that. If it was 25 knot or 20 knot northeast day, it might be a consideration but with the fickle breezes and the known holes ... it's just not an appropriate place to have the top marks."

The America's Cup is tied up at 2-2, with both Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa showcasing their ability to win races at low winds yesterday.

A minimum of 6.5 knots of breeze is needed for racing to go ahead at the America's Cup.

The first race of the day is scheduled to start at 4.15pm.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.